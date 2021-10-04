MES Result 2021 for Draughtsman and Supervisor Released @mes.gov.in, Download PDF Here

MES Result 2021 for Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts has been released on mes.gov.in. Download PDFs Here.

MES Result 2021: Military Engineer Services (MES) has uploaded result of the written exam for the post of Supervisor (B/S) & Draughtsman (D’ Man). A provisional list containing the details of the qualified candidates is available on the official website i.e. mes.gov.in.

Candidates who participated MES Exam on 29 August 2021 can download MES Result from the official website or through the MES Result Link below:

MES Result Download Links:

MES Supervisor Result PDF

MES Draughtsman Result PDF

MES DV Round 2021

Selected candidates will now appear for Document Verification (DV). MES DV will be conducted from 20 October 2021 for Supervisor Posts and from 11 November 2021 for Draughtsman Posts. The candidates have to report at the Headquarter Chief Engineer Pune Zone Sir Manekji Mehta Marg Pune — 411001 along with all necessary documents on scheduled date and time.

Candidates can check their DV Date and Time and List of Documents to bring at the venue in the PDF Link given above.

How to Download MES Result 2021 ?

Visit the official MES Recruitment Website - https://www.mesgovonline.com/mesdmsk/index.php

Click on the links that reads, “CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD PROVISIONAL LIST OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION (IT IS NOT MERIT LIST) FOR THE POST SUPERVISOR B/S AGAINST MES ADVT. NO. Advt/DR/SS(2)/2021/CEPZ” OR “CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD PROVISIONAL LIST OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION (IT IS NOT MERIT LIST) FOR THE POST DRAUGHTSMANS AGAINST MES ADVT. NO. Advt/DR/SS(2)/2021/CEPZ”

MES Result PDF 2021

Check Roll Number of selected candidates