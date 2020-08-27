MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020 for 27 Gram Rozgar Sewak/Sahaik Posts, opportunity for 12th pass

MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020: MGNREGA Moga has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gram Rozgar Sewak/Sahik. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 September 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2020

MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gram Rozgar Sewak/Sahik - 27 Posts

MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 12th class exam can apply for the aforesaid post. Candidate should have data entry skills.

MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020 Salary - 8500+900 TA

Download MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Gram Rozgar Sewak/Sahik Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, academic performance and prior experience.

How to apply for MGNREGA Moga Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with the supporting documents to the deputy commissioner (Development), District Council Building, 1st Floor, Moga on or before 7 September 2020. Candidates are advised to refer the official notification PDF for more details.

