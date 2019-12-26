MGVCL Recruitment 2020, 246 Vacancies for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply @mgvcl.com

MGVCL Recruitment 2020: Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), a Power Distribution Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board, has invited applications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) . MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Registration has been already started on MGVCL official website i.e. mgvcl.com.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MGVCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 January 2020.
The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 25000-55800/- subject to satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak.
More details on MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2020 is given below in this article.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 15 January 2020 till 06:00 PM
MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 246 Posts
- SC – (M – 11 and F – 3)
- ST - (M – 28 and F – 13)
- SEBC - (M – 54 and F – 19)
- UR - (M – 54 and F – 25)
- EWS - (M – 18 and F – 6)
- PH - 15
Salary:
Fixed Remuneration for 1st Year Rs. 17500/- per month. Incremental remuneration for 2nd to 5th year shall be as per rules
Eligibility Criteria for MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Post
Education Qualification:
Full time B.A., B. Com., B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year
Age Limit:
- For Unreserved Category: 30 years
- For Reserved Category (including EWS): 35 years o
Selection Procedure for MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Post
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Online test/Written test
How to Apply for MGVCL MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) 2019
Eligible candidates can apply Online through the official website on or before on or before 15 January 2020 till 06:00 PM.
Application Fees:
- UR, SEBC and EWS - Rs. 500/-
- ST & SC candidates – Rs. 250/-
MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)