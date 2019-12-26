MGVCL Recruitment 2020, 246 Vacancies for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply @mgvcl.com

MGVCL Recruitment 2020: Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), a Power Distribution Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board, has invited applications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) . MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Registration has been already started on MGVCL official website i.e. mgvcl.com.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MGVCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 January 2020.

The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of Five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 25000-55800/- subject to satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak.

More details on MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2020 is given below in this article.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 15 January 2020 till 06:00 PM

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 246 Posts

SC – (M – 11 and F – 3)

ST - (M – 28 and F – 13)

SEBC - (M – 54 and F – 19)

UR - (M – 54 and F – 25)

EWS - (M – 18 and F – 6)

PH - 15

Salary:

Fixed Remuneration for 1st Year Rs. 17500/- per month. Incremental remuneration for 2nd to 5th year shall be as per rules

Eligibility Criteria for MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Post

Education Qualification:

Full time B.A., B. Com., B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year

Age Limit:

For Unreserved Category: 30 years

For Reserved Category (including EWS): 35 years o

Selection Procedure for MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Post

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Online test/Written test

How to Apply for MGVCL MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) 2019

Eligible candidates can apply Online through the official website on or before on or before 15 January 2020 till 06:00 PM.

Application Fees:

UR, SEBC and EWS - Rs. 500/-

ST & SC candidates – Rs. 250/-

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application