MH SET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download at setexam.unipune.ac.in

MH SET Answer Key 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the answer key of the 38th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who appeared Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) can download MH SET Answer Key PDF for Paper I and Paper 2 by visiting the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in.
MH SET Answer Key Overview 2023
|
Exam Authority
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET)
|
Exam Type
|
Eligibility Test
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Type
|
Admit Card
|
Exam Date
|
March 26, 2023
|
Official website
|
setexam.unipune.ac.in
How to Download MH SET Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can follow step by step process in order to download the answer key:
Step 1: Visit the website of the MH SET (setexam.unipune.ac.in)
Step 2: Go to ‘Answer Key’ section
Step 3: Click on ‘Paper I Booklet - A , Paper I Booklet - B , Paper I Booklet - C , Paper I Booklet - D’ or ‘Paper - II All Subjects (Booklets - A, B, C, D)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - A)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - B)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - C)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - D)’
Step 4: Download MH SET Answer Key PDF
Step 5: Check answer key
MH SET Exam was held on March 26, 2023 in the state of Maharashtra across 17 districts.