MH SET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download at setexam.unipune.ac.in

MH SET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Check Direct Download Link for MH SET Paper 1 Answer Key PDF and MH SET Paper 2 Answer Key PDF Here.

MH SET Answer Key 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the answer key of the 38th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who appeared Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) can download MH SET Answer Key PDF for Paper I and Paper 2 by visiting the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET Answer Key Download Links

MH SET Answer Key Overview 2023

Exam Authority Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Exam Name Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) Exam Type Eligibility Test Exam Mode Offline Type Admit Card Exam Date March 26, 2023 Official website setexam.unipune.ac.in

How to Download MH SET Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow step by step process in order to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the MH SET (setexam.unipune.ac.in)

Step 2: Go to ‘Answer Key’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘Paper I Booklet - A , Paper I Booklet - B , Paper I Booklet - C , Paper I Booklet - D’ or ‘Paper - II All Subjects (Booklets - A, B, C, D)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - A)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - B)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - C)’ or ‘Paper - II Mathematical Sciences (Booklet - D)’

Step 4: Download MH SET Answer Key PDF

Step 5: Check answer key

MH SET Exam was held on March 26, 2023 in the state of Maharashtra across 17 districts.