MHA Recruitment 2020 for 74 Surveyor and Other Posts in CEPI, Download Notification @mha.gov.in

MHA Recruitment 2020: The Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India has invited application for the post of Law Officer, Project Manager, Data Analyst, Chief Supervisor/ Consultant, Supervisor/ Consultant, Surveyor, Admn. Officer & Sr. Accounts Officer on contractual basis at Head Office in Delhi and at other 3 Branch Offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 22 July 2020. Retired staff are also eligible to apply for MHA Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 July 2020 by 5 PM

MHA Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 74

Law Officer - 12

Project Manager - 01

Data Analyst - 03

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - 08

Supervisor/ Consultant - 08

Surveyor - 40

Admn. Officer - 01

Sr. Accounts Officer - 01

MHA Salary:

Law Officer (Gr I) - Rs. 60000

Law Officer (Gr II) - Rs. 35000

Project Manager - Rs. 60000

Data Analyst - Rs. 45000

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - Rs. 60000

Supervisor/ Consultant - Rs. 40000

Surveyor - Rs. 25000

Admn. Officer - Rs. 45000

Sr. Accounts Officer - Rs. 50000

Eligibility Criteria for MHA Surveyor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Law Officer Grade –I (Consultant) (Deputy Secretary/Director) - Degree in Law with minimum 5 years experience in practice of Law. Working knowledge of Computer is essential

Law Officer Grade-II (Consultant) (US/SO) - Degree in Law with minimum 3 years experience in practice of Law. Working knowledge of Computer is essential

Project Manager - Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology with 60% marks/ OR PG in Science/ Engineering Degree with formal training on IT/ Computer Systems with at least 60% marks. At least 5 years experience in IT/CT System implementation and analysis. Expertise in MS Office including word, excel and power point

Data Analyst - Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology with 50% marks OR PG in Science/ Engineering Degree with formal training on IT/ Computer Systems with at least 50% marks.Expertise in MS Office including word, excel and power point.

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - Retired Government Officer at the level of ADM OR DS OR US with experience of dealing with revenue/property matters.Proficient in Hindi and/or English. Persons having knowledge of regional language will be given preference. Working knowledge of MS Office is essential

Supervisor/ Consultant - MBA/BBA

Surveyor - 10+2 in Science (with mathematics as a subject) pass with 60% marks on contractual basis.

Admn. Officer - Retired Govt. Servants from analogous posts and having experience in administration and accounts matters.

Sr. Accounts Officer - Retired Central Government Officers at the level of Sr. Accounts Officer

How to Apply for MHA Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts and submit the application by post or by hand to the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Delhi Head Office, ‘B’ Wing, 2nd Floor, NDCC-II Building, Palika Kendra, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi-10001. The application may alternatively be sent via e-mail in cepi.del@mha.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is 22 July 2020 by 5.00 p.m.

MHA Recruitment Notification PDF