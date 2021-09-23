MHC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 for Office Assistant and Other Posts @mhc.tn.gov.in, Download Here

MHC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 has been released for various posts. Check Download From Here

MHC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 : Madras High Court (MHC) has released the admit card of Practical Test for the post of for the posts of Copyist Attender/ Office Assistant/ Gardener/ Watchman/ Night watchman/ Night watchman cum Masalchi/ Watchman cum Masalchi/ Sweeper/ Waterman & Waterwoman/ Masalchi/ Masalchi cum Watchman / Sweeper cum Cleaner /Office Assistant cum full time Watchman / Scavenger/Sanitary Worker in various Districts of Judicial Department in the state of Tamil Nadu - 2021 Candidates who have qualified in MHC Exam can download Madras High Court Admit Card from the official website - mhc.tn.gov.in.

MHC Practical Test Admit Card Link is given in this article. The candidates can also download MHC Admit Card through the link:

MHC Practical Test Admit Card Link

How to Download MHC Admit Card 2021

Go to official website of MHC - hcmadras.tn.nic.in Click on the link ‘Click here to download the hall ticket for Common Practical Test to be conducted on 25.09.2021 and 26.09.2021 for the posts of Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker etc. in Subordinate Courts of Tamilnadu' Enter your User ID and Password Download MHC Office Assistant Skill Test Admit Card

MHC had conducted written exam on 31 July 2021 (Saturday) and on 01 August 2021 (Sunday). The result for the same was released on 11 September 2021.