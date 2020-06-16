MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2020 for 499 Nursing Superintendent, Staff Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2020: Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana, Hyderabad has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Deputy Nursing Superintendent/Head Nurse, Staff Nurse, Civil Assistant Surgeon (RMO/ MO), Dietician, Bio Medical Engineer, Pharmacy Supervisor OP/IP, Medical Record Officer, Pharmacist, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Gachibowli, Rangareddy District for a period of one year or till the need ceases.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website of MHSRB i.e. mhsrb.telangana.gov.in from 16 June to 19 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 16 June 2020

Last Date of Application - 19 June 2020

MHSRB Telangana Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 499

Professor - 14

Associate Professor - 24

Assistant Professor - 48

Civil Assistant Surgeon- 129 RMO(8), Medical Officers(121)

Nursing Superintendent Gr.II (Nursing Superintendent) - 1

Asst. Deputy Nursing Superintendent / Head Nurse - 20

Staff Nurse - 246

Dietician - 1

Biomedical Engineer - 1

Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP - 2

Pharmacist Gr.II (Pharmacist) - 12

Medical Record Officer - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Superintendent, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Professor: A postgraduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned speciality. Associate Professor for 3 years in the concerned subject in a recognized/permitted/approved medical college/institute

Associate Professor: A post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned speciality and Assistant Professor for 4 years in the concerned subject in a recognized/permitted/approved medical college/institute

Assistant Professor: A post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned speciality and 3 years teaching experience in concerned subject as Resident/Tutor in a recognized medical college

Civil Assistant Surgeon/ Medical Officers: MBBS.

Nursing Superintendent Gr.II/ Asst. Deputy Nursing.

Superintendent / Head Nurse: Degree of B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing Midwifery and must posses 5 years experience as Head Nurse. Must be a Registered Nurse and Midwife.

Staff Nurse - Degree of B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing Midwifery and registered Nurse and Midwife.

Dietician: B.Sc Degree and one year course of Diploma in Applied Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized institution

Biomedical Engineer: Bachelor of Engineer or Bachelor of Technology in Biomedical Engineering.

Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP: Diploma in Pharmacy or B. Pharmacy and 5 years experience as Pharmacist

Pharmacist Grade-II: Diploma in Pharmacy or B. Pharmacy

Medical Record Officer: B A., B.Sc., or B.Com. or any equivalent Bachelor Degree. Ordinarily one year training as Medical Record Officer in the Christian Medical College, Vellore or any other recognised centre

Age Limit:

18 to 34 Years

Salary:

Professor - Rs. 1,90,000/-

Associate Professor - Rs. 1,50,000/-

Assistant Professor - Rs. 1,25,000/-

Civil Assistant Surgeon- RMO, Medical Officers - Rs. 40270/-

Nursing Superintendent Gr.II (Nursing Superintendent) - Rs. 35120/-

Asst. Deputy Nursing Superintendent / Head Nurse - Rs. 25,140/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 25,140/-

Dietician - Rs. 35,120/-

Biomedical Engineer - Rs. 35,120/-

Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP - Rs. 31,460/-

Pharmacist Gr.II (Pharmacist) - Rs. 21,230/-

Medical Record Officer - Rs. 28,940/-

How to Apply for MHSRB Telangana Nursing Superintendent, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 16 June to 19 June 2020.

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment Notification PDF

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment Online Application Link