MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: 1326 Vacancies for Civil Assistant and Other Posts

MHSRB Telanagana Recruitment 2022: Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has published the latest recruitment notification for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (DPHFW); Tutors (DME); Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers (TVVP) and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM). A total of 1326 vacancies have been announced by the board. Candidates can apply online on or before 15 July 2022 and on or before 14 August 2022.
Those who are interested in MHSRB Civil Assistant Recruitment 2022 should hold an MBBS Degree.
MHSRB Telanagana Recruitment Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 15 July 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 August 2022
MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare) - 751
- Tutor (in Directorate of Medical Education) - 357
- Civil Assistant Surgeon-General / General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) - 211
- Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Institute of Preventive Medicine) -7
MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 20222 Salary:
- Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050
- Tutor - Rs. 57,700- 1,82,400 (UGC Scales-2016)
- Civil Assistant Surgeon-General / General Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050
- Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050
MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- MBBS or an equivalent qualification.
- Must be registered with Telangana State Medical Council
MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:
18 to 44 years
How to Apply for MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to official website of the Board i.e.-https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.
- Click on the application link
- Upload all required certificates (original certificates have to be produced for verification at the time of scrutiny before finalizing the selection list).
- Submit your form
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/-