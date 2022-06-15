MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: 1326 Vacancies for Civil Assistant and Other Posts

MHSRB Telanagana Recruitment 2022: Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has published the latest recruitment notification for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (DPHFW); Tutors (DME); Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers (TVVP) and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM). A total of 1326 vacancies have been announced by the board. Candidates can apply online on or before 15 July 2022 and on or before 14 August 2022.

Those who are interested in MHSRB Civil Assistant Recruitment 2022 should hold an MBBS Degree.

MHSRB Telanagana Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 August 2022

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare) - 751

Tutor (in Directorate of Medical Education) - 357

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General / General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) - 211

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Institute of Preventive Medicine) -7

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 20222 Salary:

Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

Tutor - Rs. 57,700- 1,82,400 (UGC Scales-2016)

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General / General Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MBBS or an equivalent qualification.

Must be registered with Telangana State Medical Council

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

How to Apply for MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to official website of the Board i.e.-https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Click on the application link Upload all required certificates (original certificates have to be produced for verification at the time of scrutiny before finalizing the selection list). Submit your form

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-