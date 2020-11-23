MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies Notified, Selection through Interview Scheduled on 3 & 5 Dec

MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 3 and 5 December 2020.

In this article, we have provided all the essential details about the recruitment that a candidate required at the time of filling applications. Candidates can go through this article before applying to the post.

Advt.No. MDN/HR/FTC/3/2020 & MDN/HR/FTC/4/2020

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date for Assistant (Level - 2) Fitter: 3 December 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date for Assistant (Level-2) Welder: 5 December 2020

MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant (Level - 2) Fitter: 20 Posts

Assistant (Level-2) Welder: 9 Posts

MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant (Level - 2) Fitter: SSC + ITI (Fitter) + NAC.

Assistant (Level-2) Welder: SSC + ITI (Welder) + NAC.

MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Experience

Assistant (Level - 2) Fitter: Minimum 4 yrs post qualification experience in operation/maintenance of any mechanical/metallurgical equipment. Experience in the steel industry will be preferred.

Assistant (Level-2) Welder: Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in Engineering / Construction / Mechanical / Metallurgical Industry. Experience in Steel Industry will be preferred or Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in repair work of casting (Steel Grades – Titanium and Titanium Alloys) in TIG welding, to meet the Radiographic and DPT qualification requirements and pressure test qualification of welds for AeroSpace Application in reputed foundry/fabrication/valve assembly industry.

MIDHANI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years

Download MIDHANI Assistant Fitter 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Download MIDHANI Assistant Welder 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for aforesaid posts on 03 December 2020 & 05 December 2020 at Brahm Prakash DAV School, MIDHANI Township, Hyderabad – 500058 along with the documents.