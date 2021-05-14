Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Recruitment 2021 for Law Officer and Other Posts Across India

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Law Officer Grade –I, Law Officer Grade 2, Senior Accounts Officer, Chief Supervisor/ Consultant (DS/US Level) and Supervisor/ Consultant for the head office of CEPI at Delhi and its 3 Branch Offices at Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow on contractual basis on its website -mha.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 24 May 2021

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Vacancy Details

Law Officer - 3 Senior Account Officer -1 Consultant - 6 Chief Supervisor - 5

Salary:

Law Officer - Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 60,000/- pm Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - Rs. 60,000/- pm Supervisor/ Consultant - Rs. 40,000/- pm Sr. Accounts Officer - Rs. 50,000/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Law Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Law Officer Grade -I - On contractual basis a person having Degree in Law with minimum 5 years experience in practice of Law. 2. Working knowledge of Computer is essential. Law Officer Grade -II -On contractual basis a person having Degree in Law with minimum 3 years experience in practice of Law. 2. Working knowledge of Computer is essential. Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - DS OR US with experience of dealing with revenue/property matters. Proficient in Hindi and/or English. Persons having knowledge of regional language will be given preference. 3. Working knowledge of MS Office is essential Supervisor/ Consultant - Retired Government Servant at the level of SO/SDM/Tehsildar with land revenue, legal & finance background. 2. Proficient in Hindi and/or English. Persons having knowledge of regional language will be given preference.Working knowledge of MS Office is essential. Sr. Accounts Officer - Retired Central Government Officers at the level of Sr. Accounts Officer

Age Limit:

Normally, the maximum age limit for all categories be 65 years. However engagement beyond 65 years and up to 70 years may be allowed in deserving cases keeping in view the health & level of expertise/experience of the candidate

How to apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can send application to “Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Delhi Head Office, ‘East’ Wing, 1st floor, Shivaji Stadium Annexe, Connaught Place, New Delhi-10001” on or before 24 May 2021. The application may alternatively be sent via e-mail in cepi.del@mha.gov.in.

