Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 - Applications invited for MHS Grade 2 Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MHS Grade 2. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 9 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 9 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for CBI Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Surgery – 1 (pakhat)

Opthalmology – 1 (pakhat)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing MBBS Degree from a recognised university; Post-graduate degree or equivalent in the concerned speciality or Post-graduate diploma or equivalent with at least 1 (one) year experience in the concerned speciality.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 11 in the Pay Matrix (₹ 67,700 – 1,50,800)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Mizoram Public Service Commission Office, Mizoram New Capital Complex, Aizawl-ah leh District hrang on or before 9 April 2020.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 150/-

All others - Rs. 300/-

Download Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

