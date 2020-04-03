Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 - Applications invited for MHS Grade 2 Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MHS Grade 2. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 9 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 9 March 2020
- Last date for submission of application for CBI Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- General Surgery – 1 (pakhat)
- Opthalmology – 1 (pakhat)
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing MBBS Degree from a recognised university; Post-graduate degree or equivalent in the concerned speciality or Post-graduate diploma or equivalent with at least 1 (one) year experience in the concerned speciality.
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 11 in the Pay Matrix (₹ 67,700 – 1,50,800)
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Mizoram Public Service Commission Office, Mizoram New Capital Complex, Aizawl-ah leh District hrang on or before 9 April 2020.
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 150/-
- All others - Rs. 300/-
Download Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
