Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 for Asst. Director Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Asst. Director of Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 27 November 2020.  

Oct 27, 2020 10:06 IST
Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 November 2020

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Director of Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer - 2 Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: M.F.Sc. from a recognised university. OR M.Sc. (Zoology) from a recognised university and having Trained in Inland Fisheries from a recognised Institute.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There is upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 10 in the Pay Matrix (56,100 -1,24,500)

How to apply for Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the applications for future reference.

