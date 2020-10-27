Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 for Asst. Director Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Asst. Director of Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 27 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 27 November 2020

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director of Fisheries/District Fisheries Development Officer - 2 Posts

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: M.F.Sc. from a recognised university. OR M.Sc. (Zoology) from a recognised university and having Trained in Inland Fisheries from a recognised Institute.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There is upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 10 in the Pay Matrix (56,100 -1,24,500)

Download Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the applications for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 for Anesthesia Technician Posts, Salary upto 12,000/-

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 for Technical Assistant, Technician and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitj.ac.in from 1 November

Cantonment Board Pachmarhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Teacher Posts @canttboardrecruit.org

NCCS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Scientist C, D and G Posts @nccs.res.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Medical Physicist Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 for 25 Sr Resident Posts, Check Details Here