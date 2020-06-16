MMRDA Recruitment 2020 for 16726 Skilled and Unskilled Worker, Download MMRDA Notification @mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Skilled Worker (Mason, Carpenter, Fitter, Welder, Electrician and Welder) & Un - Skilled Worker on its official website i.e. mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Huge number of vacancies are notified by Maharashtra Government. A total of 16726 vacancies are available for the post out of which 274 are for the post of Mason, 2678 for the post of Carpenters, 366 for Fitter (Steel Fixing), 3359 for Fitter (Bar Beding and Fixing), 423 for the post of Welder,2167 for the post of Electrician Wirmen and 7459 vacancies for Unskilled Worker Posts.

All those candidates who are interested MMRDA 16726 Recruitment 2020 can check details in the MMRDA Notification PDF Link given below and apply accordingly.

MMRDA 16726 Notification Download PDF

MMRDA Official Website

MMRDA Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 16726

Skilled Worker

Mason - 274 Posts

Carpenter - 2678 Posts

Fitter (Steel Fixing) - 366 Posts

Fitter (Bar Beding and Fixing) - 3359 Posts

Welder - 423 Posts

Electrician - 2167 Posts

Unskilled worker - 7459 Posts

How to Download MMRDA 16276 Recruitment Notification Go to official website of MMRDA mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. Click on “EMPOLYMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SKILLED & UNSKILLED WORKERS BY THE CONTRACTORS APPOINTED BY MMRDA FOR VARUOUS PROJECTS” given under News & Press Release Column on the homepage MMRDA Notification will open and Download it for future use

The candidates may contact the given below mobile numbers in the official notification for more information on MMRDA Recruitment 2020: