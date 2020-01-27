Search

SBI Clerk Important Questions 2020 (with Solutions) for Prelims Exam

SBI Clerk Important Questions 2020 for Prelims are available here. These questions are based on the latest SBI Clerk 2020 Syllabus and exam pattern. The given SBI Clerk Question Paper will help you develop better understanding of the SBI Clerk exam.

Jan 27, 2020 13:11 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SBI Clerk 2020
SBI Clerk 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam is approaching soon! The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 will be held in February/March 2020. The bank has announced over 8000 vacancies this year. This SBI Clerk Mock Test will help you develop a better understanding of the SBI Clerk exam pattern and will also give a gist about the type of questions asked in the exam.

These SBI Clerk important questions are based on the latest SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern. These questions are provided here in a form of free mock test and are prepared carefully after a thorough analysis of the SBI Clerk previous year papers. By taking this free SBI Clerk mock test, your SBI Clerk preparation will become simple and effective. All the questions are expected in the computer-based online preliminary exams of SBI Clerk 2020.

The difficulty level of all the questions varies from Moderate to high (as per ongoing trends of bank recruitment exams). All the questions are developed by subject experts. We have also provided detailed solutions for all the questions.

Here is the quick overview of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam pattern:

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020

Mode

Online

Duration

1 hour

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Number of Sections

3

Name of Sections

English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Negative Marking

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

As per the latest exam pattern of SBI Clerk Prelims, 100 questions (divided into three sections: English Language – 30, Numerical Ability – 35, Reasoning Ability – 35) will be asked in the computer-based online test. Each question will carry 1 mark. More detail is given below:

Name of Section

Number of Questions (Marks)

Duration

English Language

30 (30)

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35 (35)

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35 (35)

20 Minutes

Total

100 Questions (100 Marks)

1 Hour

Kindly note that there is no sectional cut-off, this year, but there is a fixed time to attempt each section and candidates can’t jump across the sections before the prescribed time.

Important topics from SBI Clerk 2020 syllabus:

Most of the questions given in this SBI Clerk free mock test 2019 are based on topics mentioned below:

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

English Language

Seating arrangement

Number system

Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym & synonyms)

Logical Reasoning

Approximation

Cloze Test

Data Sufficiency

HCF and LCM of Numbers

Sentence Improvement

Alphanumeric Series

Problems based on age

Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements

Puzzle

Percentages

Spotting Errors

Coding-decoding

Ratio and proportion

Double Fillers (Sentence Completion)

Inequalities

Average

Phrase Replacement

Input- Output

Mixture and Allegations

Irrelevant Statements

Blood Relation

Time and work

Main Idea of Passage

Ranking

Speed, Distance and time

 

Direction and Sense

Pipe and Cistern

 

Series

Partnership,

 

 

Simple and compound interest

 

 

Permutation and Combination

 

 

Profit, Loss and Discount

 

 

Mensuration

 

 

Data Sufficiency

 

How to attempt this free mock test for SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims for maximum benefit?

According to subject experts, candidates should not try to attempt lots of mock test for SBI Clerk prelims at the end moment. 1or 2 mock tests are sufficient to give the final touch up for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 preparation.

Subject experts also suggest that candidate should analyse the mock test after attempting it. Due to this main reason, we have provided explanations of each and every question.

Get SBI Clerk free mock test from the table given below:

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Complete Set for Reasoning Ability ‒ 35 Important Questions (with Solutions)

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Complete Set for Numerical Ability ‒ 35 Important Questions (with Solutions)

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Complete Set for English Language ‒ 30 Important Questions (with Solutions)

Time duration to attempt each section of this free SBI mock test is 20 minutes but you should try to attempt each section in less than 20 minutes. This will enhance your speed.

English Vocabulary for Bank Exams: 50 most important words for SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims

Related Stories