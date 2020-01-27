SBI Clerk Important Questions 2020 (with Solutions) for Prelims Exam

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam is approaching soon! The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 will be held in February/March 2020. The bank has announced over 8000 vacancies this year. This SBI Clerk Mock Test will help you develop a better understanding of the SBI Clerk exam pattern and will also give a gist about the type of questions asked in the exam.



These SBI Clerk important questions are based on the latest SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern. These questions are provided here in a form of free mock test and are prepared carefully after a thorough analysis of the SBI Clerk previous year papers. By taking this free SBI Clerk mock test, your SBI Clerk preparation will become simple and effective. All the questions are expected in the computer-based online preliminary exams of SBI Clerk 2020.

The difficulty level of all the questions varies from Moderate to high (as per ongoing trends of bank recruitment exams). All the questions are developed by subject experts. We have also provided detailed solutions for all the questions.



Here is the quick overview of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam pattern:

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Mode Online Duration 1 hour Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Number of Sections 3 Name of Sections English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Negative Marking 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

As per the latest exam pattern of SBI Clerk Prelims, 100 questions (divided into three sections: English Language – 30, Numerical Ability – 35, Reasoning Ability – 35) will be asked in the computer-based online test. Each question will carry 1 mark. More detail is given below:

Name of Section Number of Questions (Marks) Duration English Language 30 (30) 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Total 100 Questions (100 Marks) 1 Hour

Kindly note that there is no sectional cut-off, this year, but there is a fixed time to attempt each section and candidates can’t jump across the sections before the prescribed time.

Important topics from SBI Clerk 2020 syllabus:

Most of the questions given in this SBI Clerk free mock test 2019 are based on topics mentioned below:

Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability English Language Seating arrangement Number system Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym & synonyms) Logical Reasoning Approximation Cloze Test Data Sufficiency HCF and LCM of Numbers Sentence Improvement Alphanumeric Series Problems based on age Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements Puzzle Percentages Spotting Errors Coding-decoding Ratio and proportion Double Fillers (Sentence Completion) Inequalities Average Phrase Replacement Input- Output Mixture and Allegations Irrelevant Statements Blood Relation Time and work Main Idea of Passage Ranking Speed, Distance and time Direction and Sense Pipe and Cistern Series Partnership, Simple and compound interest Permutation and Combination Profit, Loss and Discount Mensuration Data Sufficiency

How to attempt this free mock test for SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims for maximum benefit?

According to subject experts, candidates should not try to attempt lots of mock test for SBI Clerk prelims at the end moment. 1or 2 mock tests are sufficient to give the final touch up for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 preparation.

Subject experts also suggest that candidate should analyse the mock test after attempting it. Due to this main reason, we have provided explanations of each and every question.

Get SBI Clerk free mock test from the table given below:

Time duration to attempt each section of this free SBI mock test is 20 minutes but you should try to attempt each section in less than 20 minutes. This will enhance your speed.

