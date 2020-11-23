MOEF Recruitment 2020 for Contractual Staff Posts, Earn Upto 50,000/

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest& Climate Change (MOEF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of contractual staff in the Integrated Regional Office, MoEF&CC, Vijayawada. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 26 November 2020
MOEF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Scientist D - 1 Post
- Scientist C - 2 Posts
- Research Officer (RO)/Research Assistant(RA))- 1 Post
- Technical Officer (TO)/Research Investigator (RI): 1 Post
- LDC/UDC- 1 Post
- MTS - 1 Post
- Legal Assistant - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Scientist D - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering.
- Scientist C - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering.
- Research Officer (RO)/Research Assistant(RA))- Master's degree in Environmental Sciences/ Earth Sciences/ Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Environmental Sciences/ Bio-Technology from a recognized University/ Institute.
- Technical Officer (TO)/Research Investigator (RI): Master's degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Forestry or Economics or Commerce or Mathematics or Agriculture or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management from a recognized Institute/University.
- LDC/UDC- 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University with typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer.
- MTS - Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training pass certificate from a recognised Institute.
- Legal Assistant - Bachelor of Law/Masters of Law from Recognized University.
Download MOEF Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MOEF Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the email id igsouth-ntca@nic.in latest by 26 November 2020.