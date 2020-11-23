MOEF Recruitment 2020 for Contractual Staff Posts, Earn Upto 50,000/

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest& Climate Change (MOEF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of contractual staff in the Integrated Regional Office, MoEF&CC, Vijayawada. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 26 November 2020

MOEF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist D - 1 Post

Scientist C - 2 Posts

Research Officer (RO)/Research Assistant(RA))- 1 Post

Technical Officer (TO)/Research Investigator (RI): 1 Post

LDC/UDC- 1 Post

MTS - 1 Post

Legal Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Scientist D - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering.

Scientist C - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering.

Research Officer (RO)/Research Assistant(RA))- Master's degree in Environmental Sciences/ Earth Sciences/ Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Environmental Sciences/ Bio-Technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Technical Officer (TO)/Research Investigator (RI): Master's degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Forestry or Economics or Commerce or Mathematics or Agriculture or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management from a recognized Institute/University.

LDC/UDC- 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University with typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer.

MTS - Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training pass certificate from a recognised Institute.

Legal Assistant - Bachelor of Law/Masters of Law from Recognized University.

