MOIL GT/MT Exam Date 2020-21 Released @moil.nic.in: Change Your Exam Centre @moil.nic.in, Admit Card Soon

MOIL GT/MT Exam Date 2020: MOIL Limited has released the date of the Computer based online Test for the posts of Graduate Trainees/Management Trainees in various disciplines on its official website - moil.nic.in. As per the notice, MOIL Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 January 2021 (Saturday) across India.

Keeping in view of the large number of requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres due to Covid-19 pandemic, MOIL has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of Centre for the Online Test. MOIL Centre Change Link is available 24 December to 28 December 2020 on MOILs website i.e. www.moil.nic.in. The candidates can change their centre, using their registration number and password, through official website or directly through the link given below:

MOIL Exam Centre Change Link

MOIL Exam Date Notice

MOIL Admit Card

MOIL is soon expected to release the call letters for online test Candidates can download MOIL Admit Card from MOIL website using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download. The Candidate need to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter. They should bring MOIL Admit Card along with Photo ID and also specified in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

MOIL Exam Pattern

The exam will have Objective Type question (MCQ) (85 marks) break-up of which is General Knowledge/Reasoning for 20 marks, General English for 20 marks and Subject Knowledge will be for 45 marks.The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 90 minutes.

Selected candidates in the exam shall be called for Personal Interview. A total of 36 vacancies are available for MOIL MT Recruitment 2020.