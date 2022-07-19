MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Stenographer Post@mphc.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the model answer key for the post of Stenographer on its official website- mphc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 Download: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the model answer key of online examination to the post of Stenographer (High Court) Exam-2021 held on 16-07-2022. Candidates appeared in the written online exam for the Stenographer (High Court) post can download the Model Answer Key 2022 from the official website- mphc.gov.in.

The PDF of the model answer key of General English, Sentence

formation etc & Computer Application (30 Questions) for the post of Stenographer (High Court) Exam-2021 is available on the official website.

You can download the MP High Court Stenographer Model Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MP High Court Stenographer Model Answer Key 2022





Candidates should note that if they want to raise any objection/clarification etc. regarding any Model Answer Key, they submit in writing & signed by them or through E-mail

(regexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) to exam-cell to the Principal Registrar (Exams) High Court of M.P., Jabalpur, within 07 days from the date of uploading/publication of the proposed Model Answers/Key.

In a bid to raise the objections , candidates will have to mentioned , their Name & Application number, along with self attested photo copies of source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection/clarification.

You can download the Questions-cum-Proposed Model Answers of General English, Sentence formation etc. & Computer Application (30 Questions) of Online Exam of Stenographer (High Court)-2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022