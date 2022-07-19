MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Stenographer Post@mphc.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the model answer key for the post of Stenographer  on its official website- mphc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022
MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022

MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 Download: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the model answer key of online examination to the post of Stenographer (High Court) Exam-2021 held on 16-07-2022. Candidates appeared in the written online exam for the Stenographer (High Court) post can download the Model Answer Key 2022 from the official website- mphc.gov.in.

The PDF of the model answer key of General English, Sentence
formation etc & Computer Application (30 Questions) for the post of Stenographer (High Court) Exam-2021 is available on the official website. 

You can download the MP High Court Stenographer Model Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: MP High Court Stenographer Model Answer Key 2022

Candidates should note that if they want to raise any objection/clarification etc. regarding any Model Answer Key, they submit in writing & signed by them or through E-mail
(regexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) to exam-cell to the Principal Registrar (Exams) High Court of M.P., Jabalpur, within 07 days from the date of uploading/publication of the proposed Model Answers/Key. 

In a bid to raise the objections , candidates will have to mentioned , their Name & Application number, along with self attested photo copies of source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection/clarification. 

You can download the Questions-cum-Proposed Model Answers of General English, Sentence formation etc. & Computer Application (30 Questions) of Online Exam of Stenographer (High Court)-2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.  

How to Download MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022

  1. Go to the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in
  2. Click on 'Recruitment / Result' Section given on the left side of the homepage
  3. Click on ‘ - 16-07-2022 Proposed Model Answers along-with question paper and notification regarding online exam to the post of Stenographer (High Court) year-2021 held on 16.07.2022 and format of objection.
  4. You will get the PDF of MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
  5. Download the save the MP High Court Model Answer Key 2022 for future reference. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Stories

Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.