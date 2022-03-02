MP High Court Personal Assistant Admit Card 2022 on 30 March: Check MPHC PA Exam Date Here

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has announced the online exam date and admit card date for the post of Personal Assistant. Details Here.

MP High Court Personal Assistant Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has announced the online exam date and admit card date for the post of Personal Assistant. As per the notice, MP High Court Personal Assistant Prelims Exam will be conducted on 09 April 2022 (Saturday) and admit card for the same will be uploaded on 30 March 2022. The candidates can download MPHC PA Admit Card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the evening, from the official website of MP High Court (mphc.gov.in).

The exam will be organized at four centres of states including Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior.

Let’s check steps to download the admit card, exam pattern and other details

MP High Court Personal Assistant Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective types MCQs of 100 Marks on:

Section Subjects No. of Questions Marks A Basic GK, including MP State 20 20 English Grammar 30 30 General Computer knowledge 20 20 B Questions related to English-Shorthand 30 30

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains. The main exam will be of 100 marks on English Stenography Dictation of 400 words.

How to Download MP High Court Personal Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of MPHC - mphc.gov. Go to ‘Recruitment’ Section Click on the admit card link given on your screen Now, provide your details Download MPHC Personal Assistant Admit Card 2022

High of Madhya Pradesh had published the notification for recruitment of 22 Personal Assistant on 04 August 2022. Online applications were invited from 17 Auguat to 30 September 2021.