MP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 123 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Online from 29 December onwards

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 29 December to 27 January 2022.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 29 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Civil Judge - 123 Posts
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must be graduates or equivalent from a recognized University.
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit -21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and interviews.
How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online from 29 December to 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee for Prelims Exam
Unreserved Category Candidates - Rs. 1047.82/-
Reserved Category Candidates - Rs. 647.82/-
MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee for Mains Exam - Rs. 283.20/-