Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 123 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Online from 29 December onwards

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 123 Civil Judge Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 13:02 IST
MP High Court Recruitment 2022
MP High Court Recruitment 2022

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 29 December to 27 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Civil Judge - 123 Posts

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must be graduates or equivalent from a recognized University.

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit -21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and interviews.

How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2022 

Interested candidates can apply online from 29 December to 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee for Prelims Exam

Unreserved Category Candidates - Rs. 1047.82/-

Reserved Category Candidates -  Rs. 647.82/-

MP High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee for Mains Exam - Rs. 283.20/-

FAQ

How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 29 December to 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date of online application submission for MP High Court Recruitment 2022?

27 December 2022.

What is the qualification required for MP High Court Recruitment 2022?

The candidates must be graduates or equivalent from a recognized University.

What is the starting date of the online application for MP High Court Recruitment 2022?

29 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MP High Court Recruitment 2022?

123.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationMP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 123 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Online from 29 December onwards
Notification Date22 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission27 Jan, 2022
CityJabalpur
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization High Court of Madhya Pradesh
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.