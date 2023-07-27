MP Metro Recruitment 2023 for HR, Supervisor and Other Posts

MP Metro Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has published the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor, Maintainer, Store, HR and Account (Assistant Finance). Candidates can apply online from July 31 to August 31, 2023.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 31 July 2023
- Last Date of Application - 31 August 2023
MP Metro Vacancy Details
|
Post Code
|
Post Name
|
Total
|
(MPM 2023) 01
|
Supervisor (Operations)
|
26
|
(MPM 2023) 02
|
Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock)
|
07
|
(MPM 2023) 03
|
Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock)
|
10
|
(MPM 2023) 04
|
Supervisor (Traction/ E&M)
|
08
|
(MPM 2023) 05
|
Maintainer (Traction/ E&M)
|
09
|
(MPM 2023) 06
|
Supervisor (Track)
|
02
|
(MPM 2023) 07
|
Maintainer (Track)
|
15
|
(MPM 2023) 08
|
Supervisor (Works)
|
02
|
(MPM 2023) 09
|
Maintainer (Works)
|
03
|
(MPM 2023) 10
|
Store (Assistant Store)
|
02
|
(MPM 2023) 11
|
HR (Assistant Human Resource)
|
02
|
(MPM 2023) 12
|
Account (Assistant Finance)
|
02
Eligibility Criteria for MP Metro Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Supervisor (Operations) - Degree or Diploma (Any Engg) or B.Sc Hons/ B.Sc (Relevant Discipline)
- Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) - Diploma in relevant subject
- Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
- Supervisor (Traction/ E&M) - Diploma in relevant subject
- Maintainer (Traction/ E&M) Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
- Supervisor (Track) - Diploma in relevant subject
- Maintainer (Track) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
- Supervisor (Works) - Diploma in relevant subject
- Maintainer (Works) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
- Store (Assistant Store) - Diploma in relevant subject
- HR (Assistant Human Resource) - Bachelor’s Degree
- Account (Assistant Finance) - CA (Intermediate) from ICAI/ ICWA (Inter) from ICWAI / B. Com/ M. Com
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years
How to Apply for MP Metro Recruitment 2023
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from July 31 to August 31, 2023 as follow:
- Go to the official website www.mpmetrorail.com
- Fill the details
- Upload Scanned Document Photo, Sign, ID Proof, etc, related to Recruitment Form.
- Before submitting the application form must check all the columns carefully.
- Pay the application fee to the candidate.
- After that, download and keep your printout
Application Fee:
For General/ OBC - Rs. 590/- (Including GST)
For SC/ ST/ EWS (Processing Fee) (For MP Domicile Only) - Rs. 295/-