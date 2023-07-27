MP Metro Recruitment 2023 for HR, Supervisor and Other Posts

MP Metro Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited is hiring Supervisor, Maintainer, Store, HR  and Account (Assistant Finance) and Other Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

MP Metro Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has published the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor, Maintainer, Store, HR  and Account (Assistant Finance). Candidates can apply online from July 31 to August 31, 2023.

MPMRCL Notification Download Click Here
MPMRCL Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 31 July 2023
  • Last Date of Application - 31 August 2023

MP Metro Vacancy Details

Post Code

Post Name

Total

(MPM 2023) 01

Supervisor (Operations)

26

(MPM 2023) 02

Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock)

07

(MPM 2023) 03

Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock)

10

(MPM 2023) 04

Supervisor (Traction/ E&M)

08

(MPM 2023) 05

Maintainer (Traction/ E&M)

09

(MPM 2023) 06

Supervisor (Track)

02

(MPM 2023) 07

Maintainer (Track)

15

(MPM 2023) 08

Supervisor (Works)

02

(MPM 2023) 09

Maintainer (Works)

03

(MPM 2023) 10

Store (Assistant Store)

02

(MPM 2023) 11

HR (Assistant Human Resource)

02

(MPM 2023) 12

Account (Assistant Finance)

02

Eligibility Criteria for MP Metro Recruitment 2023 

Educational Qualification:

  • Supervisor (Operations) - Degree or Diploma (Any Engg) or B.Sc Hons/ B.Sc (Relevant Discipline)
  • Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock)  - Diploma in relevant subject
  • Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
  • Supervisor (Traction/ E&M) -  Diploma in relevant subject
  • Maintainer (Traction/ E&M) Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
  • Supervisor (Track) -  Diploma in relevant subject
  • Maintainer (Track) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
  • Supervisor (Works) -  Diploma in relevant subject
  • Maintainer (Works)  - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)
  • Store (Assistant Store) -  Diploma in relevant subject
  • HR (Assistant Human Resource) - Bachelor’s Degree
  • Account (Assistant Finance) - CA (Intermediate) from ICAI/ ICWA (Inter) from ICWAI / B. Com/ M. Com

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years

How to Apply for MP Metro Recruitment 2023 

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online  from July 31 to August 31, 2023 as follow:

  1. Go to the official website www.mpmetrorail.com
  2. Fill the details
  3. Upload Scanned Document Photo, Sign, ID Proof, etc, related to Recruitment Form.
  4. Before submitting the application form must check all the columns carefully.
  5. Pay the application fee to the candidate.
  6. After that, download and keep your printout

Application Fee:

For General/ OBC - Rs. 590/- (Including GST)

For SC/ ST/ EWS (Processing Fee) (For MP Domicile Only) - Rs. 295/-

