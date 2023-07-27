MP Metro Recruitment 2023 for HR, Supervisor and Other Posts

MP Metro Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited is hiring Supervisor, Maintainer, Store, HR and Account (Assistant Finance) and Other Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

MP Metro Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has published the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor, Maintainer, Store, HR and Account (Assistant Finance). Candidates can apply online from July 31 to August 31, 2023.

MPMRCL Notification Download Click Here MPMRCL Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 31 July 2023

Last Date of Application - 31 August 2023

MP Metro Vacancy Details

Post Code Post Name Total (MPM 2023) 01 Supervisor (Operations) 26 (MPM 2023) 02 Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) 07 (MPM 2023) 03 Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) 10 (MPM 2023) 04 Supervisor (Traction/ E&M) 08 (MPM 2023) 05 Maintainer (Traction/ E&M) 09 (MPM 2023) 06 Supervisor (Track) 02 (MPM 2023) 07 Maintainer (Track) 15 (MPM 2023) 08 Supervisor (Works) 02 (MPM 2023) 09 Maintainer (Works) 03 (MPM 2023) 10 Store (Assistant Store) 02 (MPM 2023) 11 HR (Assistant Human Resource) 02 (MPM 2023) 12 Account (Assistant Finance) 02

Eligibility Criteria for MP Metro Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Supervisor (Operations) - Degree or Diploma (Any Engg) or B.Sc Hons/ B.Sc (Relevant Discipline)

Supervisor (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) - Diploma in relevant subject

Maintainer (Signaling & Telecom/ Rolling Stock) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)

Supervisor (Traction/ E&M) - Diploma in relevant subject

Maintainer (Traction/ E&M) Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)

Supervisor (Track) - Diploma in relevant subject

Maintainer (Track) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)

Supervisor (Works) - Diploma in relevant subject

Maintainer (Works) - Matriculation, ITI (Relevant Trade)

Store (Assistant Store) - Diploma in relevant subject

HR (Assistant Human Resource) - Bachelor’s Degree

Account (Assistant Finance) - CA (Intermediate) from ICAI/ ICWA (Inter) from ICWAI / B. Com/ M. Com

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years

How to Apply for MP Metro Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from July 31 to August 31, 2023 as follow:

Go to the official website www.mpmetrorail.com Fill the details Upload Scanned Document Photo, Sign, ID Proof, etc, related to Recruitment Form. Before submitting the application form must check all the columns carefully. Pay the application fee to the candidate. After that, download and keep your printout

Application Fee:

For General/ OBC - Rs. 590/- (Including GST)

For SC/ ST/ EWS (Processing Fee) (For MP Domicile Only) - Rs. 295/-