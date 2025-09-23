MP Police Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 ASI and Subedar Vacancies, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

MP Police Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification pdf for MP Police ASI and Subedar Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 500 vacancies for posts such as Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer).
Interested candidates can apply online between October 3 and October 17, 2025 after visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed the 10+2 board from a recognised board.
MP Police Recruitment 2025 OUT
The MP Police Recruitment 2025 notification is officially out for ASI and Subedar Recruitment. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply from October 3, 2025 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer) vacancies. Candidates who have passed Class 12th and meet the physical standards are eligible to apply online at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the MP Police Notification 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MP Police ASI Notification 2025.
|
MP Police Notification 2025
MP Police Recruitment 2025: Overview
The MP Police ASI Notification 2025 was released at esb.mp.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between October 3 and October 17, 2025. Check the table below for MP Police Recruitment 2025.
|
Name of the Authority
|
Staff Selection Board, Bhopal
|
Number of posts
|
500
|
Date of application
|
October 3, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
October 17, 2025
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 33 years
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS – Rs 500
SC/ST/PWD – Rs 250
|
Selection Process
|
written examination
|
official website
MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details here
Educational Qualification
Subedar
- Must have passed 10+2 from a recognised board.
- Must have done shorthand from Polytechnic or ITI or equivalent recognized Institute.
- Must have a CPCT certificate with Hindi typing.
- Must have done Computer Diploma etc. For more details, it is advised to read the official notification.
ASI
- 12th pass from a recognised board.
- Must have CPCT certificate and must have Hindi typing skills.
- 1 Year Certificate in Computer Operating Programme Read the Notification for More Details.
Age Limit
The maximum age of a candidate can be 33 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms
