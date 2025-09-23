MP Police Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 ASI and Subedar Vacancies, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Mohd Salman
Sep 23, 2025, 12:29 IST

MP Police Recruitment 2025 Notification was released for 500 ASI and Subedar posts. Candidates with 10+2, CPCT, and Hindi typing or shorthand skills can apply online between October 3 and 17 at esb.mp.gov.in. Check here for the notification PDF, eligibility criteria, and application details for MPESB Police Bharti 2025.

MP Police Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification pdf for MP Police ASI and Subedar Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 500 vacancies for posts such as Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer).
Interested candidates can apply online between October 3 and October 17, 2025 after visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed the 10+2 board from a recognised board.

The MP Police Recruitment 2025 notification is officially out for ASI and Subedar Recruitment. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply from October 3, 2025 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer) vacancies. Candidates who have passed Class 12th and meet the physical standards are eligible to apply online at esb.mp.gov.in

Candidates interested in applying for the MP Police Notification 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MP Police ASI Notification 2025.

MP Police Recruitment 2025: Overview

The MP Police ASI Notification 2025 was released at esb.mp.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between October 3 and October 17, 2025. Check the table below for MP Police Recruitment 2025.

Name of the Authority

Staff Selection Board, Bhopal

Number of posts

500

Date of application

October 3, 2025

Last date to apply

October 17, 2025

Age Limit

18 to 33 years

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS – Rs 500


SC/ST/PWD – Rs 250

Selection Process

written examination

official website

https://esb.mp.gov.in/

MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details here
Educational Qualification
Subedar

  • Must have passed 10+2 from a recognised board.
  • Must have done shorthand from Polytechnic or ITI or equivalent recognized Institute.
  • Must have a CPCT certificate with Hindi typing.
  • Must have done Computer Diploma etc. For more details, it is advised to read the official notification.

ASI

  • 12th pass from a recognised board.
  • Must have CPCT certificate and must have Hindi typing skills.
  • 1 Year Certificate in Computer Operating Programme Read the Notification for More Details.

Age Limit

The maximum age of a candidate can be 33 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms

