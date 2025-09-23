MP Police Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 ASI and Subedar Vacancies, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More



MP Police Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification pdf for MP Police ASI and Subedar Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 500 vacancies for posts such as Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer).

Interested candidates can apply online between October 3 and October 17, 2025 after visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed the 10+2 board from a recognised board.

MP Police Recruitment 2025 OUT

The MP Police Recruitment 2025 notification is officially out for ASI and Subedar Recruitment. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply from October 3, 2025 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) and Subedar (Stenographer) vacancies. Candidates who have passed Class 12th and meet the physical standards are eligible to apply online at esb.mp.gov.in