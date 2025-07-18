Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: MPESB Announced 13089 Vacancies; Check Eligibility & Last Date to Apply Online

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: MPESB has begun accepting applications for MP PRT Teacher Recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply online until August 6 at esb.mp.gov.in. Check the distribution of MPESB PRT Vacancy 2025 for male, female and PwD here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 18, 2025, 18:11 IST
MP Teacher Vacancy 2025 Out, Apply for 13089 PRT Posts
MP Teacher Vacancy 2025 Out, Apply for 13089 PRT Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for Primary School Teacher Selection Test (PSTST) 2025. The online application process begins today, July 18, and will remain open until August 6. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. It is a golden opportunity for MP TET qualified candidates seeking a stable career in the teaching field. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,089 PRT vacancies. Of these, 10,150 Primary Teacher posts are to be filled in the School Education Department and 2,939 posts in the Tribal Affairs Department.

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025

MPESB has invited applications for 13089 vacancies. Candidates satisfying the eligibility parameters can apply online until August 6 at esb.mp.gov.in. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and merit list. The exam will be held on August 31 in two shifts.

MP PRT Teacher Vacancy

School Education Department

10150

Tribal Affairs Department

2939

Total

13089

MPESB Teacher Vacancy Distribution

The board mentioned the vacancy distribution in the official notification. You can either visit the official website or refer to the snippet attached below to check the category-wise vacancy distribution.

MP Teacher Vacancy

Who can Apply for MPESB Teacher Vacancy?

The recruitment drive aims to onboard MP TET qualified candidates. Additionally, they must possess a valid Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or equivalent. Or those who cleared class 12th with 50% marks and completed 2 year DElEd degree are eligible to apply. Or

Class 12 with 50% marks + 4-year B.El.Ed, Or

Graduation + 2-year D.El.Ed.

MP Teacher Age Limit

The age requirements for MPESB Teacher Vacancy vary by category. For general category candidates, the age limit is between 21 and 40 years. However, women candidates with MP domicile, as well as reserved and PwD candidates with MP domicile, have an upper age limit of 45 years.

How to Apply for MP Teacher Vacancy 2025?

Candidates intending to apply for MP PRT Vacancy can follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Form- Primary School Teacher Selection Test - 2025 Start From 18/07/2025”.
  • Complete the online registration and application form
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download and save the confirmation for future reference

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News