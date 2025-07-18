The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for Primary School Teacher Selection Test (PSTST) 2025. The online application process begins today, July 18, and will remain open until August 6. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. It is a golden opportunity for MP TET qualified candidates seeking a stable career in the teaching field. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,089 PRT vacancies. Of these, 10,150 Primary Teacher posts are to be filled in the School Education Department and 2,939 posts in the Tribal Affairs Department.

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025

MPESB has invited applications for 13089 vacancies. Candidates satisfying the eligibility parameters can apply online until August 6 at esb.mp.gov.in. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and merit list. The exam will be held on August 31 in two shifts.