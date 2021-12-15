MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Admit Card for Group 5 Posts on its official website- peb.mp.gov.in. Check process to download here.

MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the Admit Card for Group 5 Posts including Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post. All such candidates who have applied successfully for various posts under MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment can download the Group 5 Admit Card available on the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

You can download the MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

Steps to Download: MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter application number, date of birth, and click on the search button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020 and save it for future reference.

However you can download directly the MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021 with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021





In a bid to download the MP Vyapam Group 5 Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. You will have to compulsorily paste their self attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre . E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) is set to conduct the exam for the group 5 for various posts on 23 December 2021. Candidates applied for various posts including Pharmacist, Lab technician and other are able to appear in the above examination.