MP Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Maths Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Check the MP Board 10 Syllabus Maths 2023-24 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution from this article at Jagran Josh. Also download the PDFs from the link at the end.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) has published the latest MP Board Class 10th Maths syllabus 2024 for the current academic session 2023-24. There are a total of 14 chapters in the syllabus. Along with the syllabus, the marking scheme of the paper is also available on mpbse.nic.in. The 75-mark written paper has to be attempted in 3 hours. Check this article by Jagran Josh to get the complete syllabus of MPBSE Class 10th Maths 2024 in PDF along with its marks distribution pattern.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

1: Real Numbers

2: Polynomials

3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

4: Quadratic Equations

5: Arithmetic Progressions

6: Triangles

7: Coordinate Geometry

8: Introduction to Trigonometry

9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

10: Circles

11: Areas Related to Circles

12: Surface Areas and Volumes

13: Statistics

14: Probability

MP Board Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme 2023-24

MP Board Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will be 30 objective-type questions of 1 marks each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 6 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 6 questions

Que 3 - True False, 6 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 6 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 6 questions

Question number 6 to 17 will have a total of 12 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 18 to 20 will have a total of 3 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 21 to 23 will have a total of 3 questions, 4 marks each.

Click on the links given below to check and download the complete MP Class 10 Maths Syllabus PFF and the MP 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF.