MP Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Maths Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) has published the latest MP Board Class 10th Maths syllabus 2024 for the current academic session 2023-24. There are a total of 14 chapters in the syllabus. Along with the syllabus, the marking scheme of the paper is also available on mpbse.nic.in. The 75-mark written paper has to be attempted in 3 hours. Check this article by Jagran Josh to get the complete syllabus of MPBSE Class 10th Maths 2024 in PDF along with its marks distribution pattern.
MPBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24
MP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24
1: Real Numbers
2: Polynomials
3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
4: Quadratic Equations
5: Arithmetic Progressions
6: Triangles
7: Coordinate Geometry
8: Introduction to Trigonometry
9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
10: Circles
11: Areas Related to Circles
12: Surface Areas and Volumes
13: Statistics
14: Probability
MP Board Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme 2023-24
MP Board Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2023-24
- Questions number 1 to 5 will be 30 objective-type questions of 1 marks each
- Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 6 questions
- Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 6 questions
- Que 3 - True False, 6 questions
- Que 4 - Match the following, 6 questions
- Que 5 - One line answer, 6 questions
- Question number 6 to 17 will have a total of 12 questions, 2 marks each
- Question number 18 to 20 will have a total of 3 questions, 3 marks each
- Question number 21 to 23 will have a total of 3 questions, 4 marks each.
Click on the links given below to check and download the complete MP Class 10 Maths Syllabus PFF and the MP 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF.
|
Download MPBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
|
Download MPBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF