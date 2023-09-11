MPBSE Class 9 Punjabi Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 9 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Punjabi and its syllabus for class 9 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Thе 9th-gradе Punjabi еxam in thе MPBSE curriculum holds grеat significancе for studеnts prеparing for thе MP board еxams. Rеcеntly, thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has rеlеasеd thе syllabus for both mandatory and optional subjеcts for thе upcoming 9th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To еnsurе thorough prеparation for thе MPBSE Class 9 еxams, it is еssеntial for studеnts to mеticulously go through thе syllabus and undеrstand thе grading systеm. This will еnablе thеm to carеfully stratеgizе thеir approach for thе MPBSE 9th-gradе еxams.

Punjabi Paper Pattern for MPBSE Class 9th Exams (2023-24)

Pattern of the Punjabi Question Paper for Class 12 in the MP Board for the Academic Year 2023-24:

Questions 1 to 5 will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Question 1 - Selection of the correct option, comprising 6 questions.

Question 2 - Fill in the blanks, totaling 6 questions.

Question 3 - True or False, comprising 6 questions.

Question 4 - Connecting related items, involving 6 questions.

Question 5 - Answer in one sentence, covering 6 questions.

Questions 6 to 17 will encompass a total of 12 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Questions 18 to 20 will involve a total of 3 questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Questions 21 to 23 will consist of a total of 3 questions, each holding 4 marks.

Punjabi Syllabus for MPBSE Class 9th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Punjabi for MPBSE class 9th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Punjabi Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 9th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Punjabi for MPBSE class 9th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;







