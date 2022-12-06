MPPEB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) For Group 1/2 Posts: Check Admit Card Update

Madhya Pradesh PEB has released revised exam schedule for the post of Group-1 on its official website-peb.mp.gov.in. Download PDF.

MPPEB Group 1/2 Revised Exam Schedule 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released short notice regarding the revised exam schedule for the post of Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 on its official website. All those candidates appeared for the exam in the Question Paper Code B held on 04 November 2022 in 2nd Sittings from 02.30 to 05.30 for the District Senior Horticulture Development Officer post can check the MPPEB Group 1/2 Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of MPPEB-peb.mp.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, MPPEB will be conducting the exam for the Question Paper Code B held on 04 November 2022 in 2nd Sittings from 02.30 to 05.30 for the District Senior Horticulture Development Officer post on 14 December 2022.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will release the Admit Card for the above exam shortly on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

