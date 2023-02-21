MPPEB Group 3 2022-23 Result OUT, Download Result from Direct Link Given Here

The MPPEB has released the result of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Samaypal and other posts. Candidates who have appeared in the Exam can check their exam result.

MPPEB Group 3 2022-23 Result: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board MPPEB has released the result of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Samaypal and other post. The Exam was conducted on 6 November 2022 at various centres in the state. Candidates who appeared for the Exam can check their result from the official website of MPPEB at -https://esb.mp.gov.in/ Results have been released for post code 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and also revised result for civil paper has been released.

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the result for MPPEB Group 3 2022-23

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB at- -https://esb.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Latest Updates Section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Result of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Samaypal and other post”

Step 4: On the Page opened Click on the post code whose result you want to check.

Step 5: Enter Application No and Roll no TAC Code and DOB and click Submit

Step 6: Check your Result and download a PDF copy.

The direct link to download the result is given below.

Direct Link to Download result of MPPEB Group 3 2023 Result

Candidates are advised to go through the result properly and check all details carefully.

MPPEB Group 3 2022: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 2557 vacancies in various categories of Group 3 Recruitment 2023. The exam result was released on 12 February 2023.

MPPEB Group 3 2022: Vacancies

Vacancies include posts like Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Samaypal apart from various other posts. Results have been released for post code 10, 11, 12, 16, 17.