MPPEB Group 4 2023: Last Date to apply for 3047 Posts, Get Direct Link Here.

MPPEB Group 4 Last Date 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has started the process for recruitment of Steno, Assistant, Typist and other posts in Group 4 in the state. Today is the last date to apply. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. Candidates can also check details of recruitment process like how to apply, no. of vacancies, process of filling MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023, in this article.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023

Candidates need to apply online only for recruitment of Group 4. The last date to apply is 20 March 2023. The last date to edit the application form is 25 March 2023. This year there are a total of 3047 vacancies in MPPEB Group 4 recruitment to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of MPPEB. Candidates can also check this article for a direct link to apply.

Last Date to MPESB Group 4 2023 Application

Candidates can check details of Recruitment 2023 here

Name of Organisation Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board Name of Recruitment MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment No. Of Vacancies 3047 Official Website www.peb.mponline.gov.in/

MPPEB Group 4 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check eligibility criteria like education qualification and age below

Educational Qualification- 10+2 and Diploma in concerned field.

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

MPPEB Group 4 Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPEB Group 4 exam is Age- 18-40 Years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

MPESB Group 4 Vacancies

This year there are a total of 3047 vacancies of Steno, Assistant, Typist etc. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill MPPEB Group 4 Form?

Candidates can fill the Recruitment 2023 by following steps given below

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPEB at- peb.mponline.gov.in



Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online



Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the Recruitment 2023

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and finally submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPEB Group 4 Application Link

Candidates can apply for Recruitment 2023 from direct link given below

MPPEB Group 4 Application Form 2023 Direct Link

MPESB Group 4 Application Fee

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPEB Group 4 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Written Test, Skill Test and Document Verification.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.