MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023 Released for 4792 Posts, Direct Link, Check Last Date, Eligibility.

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has started the process for recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. Candidates can also check details of recruitment process like how to apply, no. of vacancies, process of filling MPPEB Group 5 Application Form, in this article.
MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023
Candidates need to apply online only for recruitment of Group 5. The start date to fill forms for MPPEB is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 29 March 2023. This year there are a total of 4792 vacancies in MPPEB Group 5 recruitment to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of MPPEB. The Link to apply has been activated. Candidates can also check this article for a direct link to apply.
MPPEB Group 5 Online Application Form 2023 Details
Candidates can check details of MPPEB Group 5 application form here
|
Name of Organisation
|
Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board
|
Name of Recruitment
|
MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
4792
|
Official Website
|
www.peb.mponline.gov.in/
MPPEB Group 5 Application Form: Important Dates
Important dates of MPPEB Group 5 2023 application form are given in the table below.
|
Name of Event
|
Date
|
Notification Out
|
15 March 2023
|
Registration Start
|
15 March 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
29 March 2023
|
Exam Start Date
|
17 June 2023
MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check eligibility criteria for MPPEB Group 5 exam like education qualification and age below.
Educational Qualification
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Staff Nurse
|
10+2 with Biology/ Bsc Nursing and Registered as Nurse.
|
ANM/Midwife
|
10+2 with Biology/ Midwifery Course
|
Pharmacist Gr 2
|
Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy
|
Assistant Veterinary Officer
|
10+2 with Biology, Diploma
|
Lab Assistant/Technician
|
10+2 with Biology, Diploma
|
Radiographer
|
10+2 with Science, Diploma in Radiography
|
Dresser
|
10+2 pass, Knowledge Of Dressing
For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.
MPPEB Group 5 Age Limit
The age limit for the MPPEB Group 5 exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.
MPPEB Group 5 Vacancies
This year there are a total of 4792 vacancies of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist etc. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.
|
Name of Post
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Staff Nurse
|
131
|
ANM/Midwife
|
2612
|
Pharmacist Gr 2
|
554
|
Assistant Veterinary Officer
|
747
|
Lab Assistant/Technician
|
363
|
Radiographer
|
174
|
Dresser
|
135
|
Other Various Posts
|
76
|
Total
|
4792
How to fill MPPEB Group 5 Form?
Candidates can fill the application form by following steps given below
- Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPEB at- peb.mponline.gov.in
- Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online
- Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Joint Recruitment Examination for direct recruitment and backlog-direct recruitment of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts under Group-5 K- 2023”
- Step 4: Carefully fill the application form
- Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and finally submit the form.
- Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.
MPPEB Group 5 Application Form Link
Candidates can apply for application form from direct link given below
|
MPPEB Group 5 Application Form
MPPEB Group 5 Application Fees
The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.
MPPEB Group 5 Application Form: Selection Process
The candidates will be selected based on the Online MCQ Type Exam.
The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.