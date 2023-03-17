MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023 Released for 4792 Posts, Direct Link, Check Last Date, Eligibility.

MPPEB Group 5 2023 Application Form : The MPPEB has released a notification regarding recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Get Here Direct Link to Apply. Also check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies and other details regarding MPPEB Group 5 vacancy.

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has started the process for recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist and other posts in Group 5 in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. Candidates can also check details of recruitment process like how to apply, no. of vacancies, process of filling MPPEB Group 5 Application Form, in this article.

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form 2023

Candidates need to apply online only for recruitment of Group 5. The start date to fill forms for MPPEB is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 29 March 2023. This year there are a total of 4792 vacancies in MPPEB Group 5 recruitment to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of MPPEB. The Link to apply has been activated. Candidates can also check this article for a direct link to apply.

MPPEB Group 5 Online Application Form 2023 Details

Candidates can check details of MPPEB Group 5 application form here

Name of Organisation Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board Name of Recruitment MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment No. Of Vacancies 4792 Official Website www.peb.mponline.gov.in/

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form: Important Dates

Important dates of MPPEB Group 5 2023 application form are given in the table below.

Name of Event Date Notification Out 15 March 2023 Registration Start 15 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 29 March 2023 Exam Start Date 17 June 2023

MPPEB Group 5 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check eligibility criteria for MPPEB Group 5 exam like education qualification and age below.

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Staff Nurse 10+2 with Biology/ Bsc Nursing and Registered as Nurse. ANM/Midwife 10+2 with Biology/ Midwifery Course Pharmacist Gr 2 Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy Assistant Veterinary Officer 10+2 with Biology, Diploma Lab Assistant/Technician 10+2 with Biology, Diploma Radiographer 10+2 with Science, Diploma in Radiography Dresser 10+2 pass, Knowledge Of Dressing

For details regarding detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

MPPEB Group 5 Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPEB Group 5 exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.

MPPEB Group 5 Vacancies

This year there are a total of 4792 vacancies of Staff Nurse, ANM, Midwife, Pharmacist etc. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No. of Vacancy Staff Nurse 131 ANM/Midwife 2612 Pharmacist Gr 2 554 Assistant Veterinary Officer 747 Lab Assistant/Technician 363 Radiographer 174 Dresser 135 Other Various Posts 76 Total 4792

How to fill MPPEB Group 5 Form?

Candidates can fill the application form by following steps given below

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPEB at- peb.mponline.gov.in

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “ Joint Recruitment Examination for direct recruitment and backlog-direct recruitment of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts under Group-5 K- 2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and finally submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form Link

Candidates can apply for application form from direct link given below

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form Direct Link

MPPEB Group 5 Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPEB Group 5 Application Form: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the Online MCQ Type Exam.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.