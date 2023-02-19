MPPEB Recruitment 2023: 4792 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The MPPEB has announced the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 for 4792 posts of Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and other Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of MPPEB i.e.,esb.mp.gov.in . For more information on how to apply for the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 15th March 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 29th March 2023. As many as 4792 vacancies have been announced for the post of Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and others.

According to the schedule, the recruitment exam will be held in two shifts on June 16, 2023. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The age limit to apply for MPPEB Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the MPPEB Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

MPPEB Recruitment 2023

MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Overview

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Posts Name Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopaedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and other Total Vacancies 4792 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 15th March 2023 Last Date to Apply 29th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, and Document Verification

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of MPPEB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2023.

MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Notification Out 17th February 2023 Online Application Begins 15th March 2023 Last Date to Apply 29th March 2023 Exam Date 16th June 2023

MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the MPPEB in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.







MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online







MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 4792 vacancies have been announced for the post of Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and other the number of vacancies announced for MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and other 4792









MPPEB Nurse Notification 2023 Eligibility

The MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for MPPEB Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts. Here is the detailed description of the MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Age limit.







MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for MPPEB Recruitment 2023 has been released by the MPPEB in the official notification. Candidates must possess a degree or diploma in the relevant field for which they are applying. For detailed information regarding the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the official notification.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the MPPEB. Candidates can check the Application Fee for MPPEB Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Category Fee General Category Rs 500/- Reserved Category Rs 250/-

To apply for MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of MPPEB i.e.,esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates applying for Nurses, Pharmacists, Orthopaedic Technicians, Veterinarians, and other Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for MPPEB Nurse recruitment 2023 as per MPPEB Recruitment Notification is 29th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.