MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 (Released) @mppsc.mp.gov.in, Download Link Here

MPPSC has released the final answer keys for Assistant Manager post on its official website @mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check how to download MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 link and steps details below here.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys for Assistant Manager on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Manager posts can download the MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 from the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has earlier released the provisional answer key and demanded objections for the same for the Assistant Manager posts. Based on the objections received by the candidates for the provisional answer key, now Commission has released the final answer key for the same.

Candidates can download the MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on ‘Final Answer Key - Assistant Manager Examination 2021 Dated 20/03/2022’ flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the Final Answer Key for Assistant Manager posts in a new window. Download MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.



According to the short notice released, this one is final answer key and Commission will not accept any objection/suggestion in this regards. The result for the the Assistant Manager will be released based on the same.

Candidates can check the final answer key for the subjects including General Studies and others for all the Question Booklet Series including A/B/C/D on the official website. You can download the MPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.