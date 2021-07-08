MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @mppsc.nic.in, 63 Vacancies Notified

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Online Application begins from 16 July Onwards. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification for the posts of Assistant Manager on its website. All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in from 16 July 2021 onwards. The link to the online applications will be provided in this article, once activated.

A total of 63 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submitting the online applications is 15 August 2021. The candidates are advised to check their educational qualification, experience and other details here.

Advt. No. 06/2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 August 2021

MPPSC Assistant Manager Admit Card Release Date: 10 October 2021

MPPSC Assistant Manager Exam Date: 24 October 2021

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 63 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Break Up

UR - 17 Posts

SC - 10 Posts

ST- 13 Posts

OBC - 17 Posts

EWS - 6 Posts

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed Graduation/Post Graduation from a recognized University.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.15600-39100+5400

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written test

Download MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - Link to active on 16 July

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 July to 15 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Application Fee