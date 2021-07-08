Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @mppsc.nic.in, 63 Vacancies Notified

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Online Application begins from 16 July Onwards. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 12:57 IST
MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021
MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification for the posts of Assistant Manager on its website. All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in from 16 July 2021 onwards. The link to the online applications will be provided in this article, once activated.

A total of 63 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submitting the online applications is 15 August 2021. The candidates are advised to check their educational qualification, experience and other details here.

Advt. No. 06/2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 August 2021
  • MPPSC Assistant Manager Admit Card Release Date: 10 October 2021
  • MPPSC Assistant Manager Exam Date: 24 October 2021

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager - 63 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Break Up

  • UR - 17 Posts
  • SC - 10 Posts
  • ST- 13 Posts
  • OBC - 17 Posts
  • EWS - 6 Posts

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed Graduation/Post Graduation from a recognized University.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.15600-39100+5400

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written test

Download MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply  Online - Link to active on 16 July

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 July to 15 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • All other/other state candidates - Rs. 1000/-
  • For SC/ST MP State/OBC (NCL)/PH - Rs. 500/-

FAQ

How to apply for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 July to 15 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

How much salary will be provided for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will receive the salary in the pay scale of Rs.15600-39100+5400/- after appointment.

What is the qualification required for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be graduate/post graduate from a recognized University.

What is the last date for submitting online applications for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

The last date for submitting the online applications is 15 August 2021.

What is the starting date for MPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

The starting date for online application submission is 16 July 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MPPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 63 vacancies of Assistant Manager will be recruited.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationMPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @mppsc.nic.in, 63 Vacancies Notified
Notification DateJul 8, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 15, 2021
CityIndore
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 5 =
Post

Comments