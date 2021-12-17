Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Released, Apply online from 24 Dec @mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 12:09 IST
MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021
MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Programmer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2022. The online application process will start from 24 December 2021 onwards. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 24 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application:  23 January 2022
  • Last Date Pay Exam Fee: 23 January 2022
  • Correction Last Date: 25  January 2022
  • Exam Date: Notified Soon

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Vacancy Details

  • Computer Programmer - 2 Posts

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of BE / B.Tech Degree in IT / Computer / MCA are eligible to apply. The candidates must have MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment  2021-22 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment  2021-22 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 24 December onwards

How to apply for MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment  2021-22

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 December to 23 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MPPSC Computer Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Application Fee

  • General / Other State: 535/-
  • MP Reserve Category: 285/-
  • Correction Charge: 50/-

 

Job Summary
Notification Date17 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission24 Dec, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
