MPPSC Exam Date 2022 Postponed for SES (State Engineering Exam 2021) & Dental Surgeon: Download Official Notice Here

MPPSC Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam. Candidates who applied for the said exams can download the official notice from the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 and Dental Surgeon Exam were scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 at various exam centres in the State. The decision has been taken after the hearing in the MP High Court on 17 May. The official notice in this regard was released on 18 May 2022. The board has already uploaded admit cards for the aforesaid exams on 17 May 2022. However, there was a request to postpone the exam from the external candidates. After which, the matter reached the court. After reaching the court, Now, it has been decided to postpone the exam.

How to Download MPPSC Exam Date 2022 for State Engineering Exam 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam?

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'State Engineering Service Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 -Information regarding the conduct of examination Dated 12/05/2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Read Notice and save it for future reference.

The commission will release the fresh dates for the said exams in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

A total of 466 vacancies will be recruited through State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can directly download State Engineering Service Exam 2021 Notice through the provided hyperlink.