MPPSC Pre Answer Key 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam Out @mppsc.nic.in, Download Here

MPPSC Pre Answer Key 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS). Details Here

MPPSC Pre Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the answer key of Preliminary State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) on 27 July 2021. Candidates can download MPPSC State Service Answer Key and MPPSC Forest Service Answer Key from the official website mppsc.nic.in. However, MPPSC Answer Key Link, for the SET A, B, C and D of Paper 1 and Paper 2, is given below.

If candidates has objection against any answer they can raise their objection through online mode within 7 days from the days of publication of the answer key.

MPPSC had conducted the State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 on 25 July 2021 for Paper I (General Studies) from 10 AM to 12 PM and for Paper-II (General Aptitude Test) from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM.

MPPSC Result shall be announced after considering all the objection. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for MPPSC Mains Exam.

How to Download MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in Click on the link 'Provisional Answer Key - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020' given on the homepage Download MPPSC Answer Key PDF Check answers and take a print out for future use

The recruitment is being done for 345 vacancies under State Services SSE 2020 and for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS.