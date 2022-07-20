MPPSC Pre Final Answer Key 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam (Out) @mppsc.nic.in, Download Here

Madhya Pradesh PSC has uploaded the final answer key for the State Service Exam on its official website-mppsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

MPPSC Pre Final Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Preliminary State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) exam on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) can download the final answer key available on the official website-mppsc.nic.in.

You can download the MPPSC Pre Final Answer Key 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download:MPPSC Pre Final Answer Key 2021





As per the short notice released, MPPSC had released the Provisional Answer Key for the same on 22 June 2022 and demanded the objections, if any by the candidates within the seven day in prescribed format.

After the assessment of the provisional answer key by the expert, Commission has released the final answer key for all the four sets including Set A/B/C/D for General Studies and General Intelligence Test.

You can download the MPPSC Pre Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021 ?