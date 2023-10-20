MPPSC Recruitment 2023 For Mining Inspector Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the Mining Inspector posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check notification pdf and other updates here.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Mining Inspector on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. The registration process for the MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on October 20, 2023 and will conclude on November 19, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of a three stages selection process including written Examination, interview followed by document verification round. Candidates willing to apply for Mining Inspector posts can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including eligibility, age limit, salary, application process and others.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 20, 2023

Closing date of application: November 11, 2023

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mining Inspector-19 Posts

MPPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have B.Sc degree with Geology or with a diploma in Mining Engineering from any recognised university can apply for these posts.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

MPPSC Mining Inspector 2023 Application Fee

SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS of Madhya Pradesh-Rs. 250

Others-Rs. 500

MPPSC Mining Inspector Salary

Candidates selected finally for the Mining Inspector posts will be entitled to a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 - 91300

Please check the notification link for details in this regard.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply Online For MPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.