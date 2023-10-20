MPPSC Recruitment 2023 For Mining Inspector Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Mining Inspector on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. The registration process for the MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on October 20, 2023 and will conclude on November 19, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of a three stages selection process including written Examination, interview followed by document verification round. Candidates willing to apply for Mining Inspector posts can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including eligibility, age limit, salary, application process and others.
MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: October 20, 2023
- Closing date of application: November 11, 2023
MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Mining Inspector-19 Posts
MPPSC Educational Qualification 2023
- Candidates should have B.Sc degree with Geology or with a diploma in Mining Engineering from any recognised university can apply for these posts.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 40 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
MPPSC Mining Inspector 2023 Application Fee
- SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS of Madhya Pradesh-Rs. 250
- Others-Rs. 500
MPPSC Mining Inspector Salary
Candidates selected finally for the Mining Inspector posts will be entitled to a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 28700 - 91300
Please check the notification link for details in this regard.
MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For MPPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/www.mponline.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link MPPSC Mining Inspector recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details in the pop up window opened on your screen.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form with photographs and other details.
- Step 5: Now submit the exam fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.