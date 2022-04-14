MPPSC Exam Date 2022 (OUT) for State Engineering & Dental Surgeon Exam, Details Here

MPPSC Exam Date 2022 has been released on mppsc.mp.gov.in for State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022. Candidates can download exam time table from the official website.

MPPSC Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of examination - State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 Dated 13/04/2022. Candidates who applied for the said exams can download the exam timetable from the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the notice released on the official website, the commission will release a new date for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) Exam 2021. Earlier, this exam was to be held on 22 May 2022. On the other hand, the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 are scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior. These exams are to be held through online mode only.

MPPSC Admit Card 2022 for State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022

The candidates will be able to check the exam city details 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. MPPSC Admit Card 2022 for State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 will be uploaded on 17 May 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The link to the admit cards will be allotted in this article.

Download MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 Notice

Advertisement Details