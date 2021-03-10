MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: Download @mppsc.nic.in, MP SSE Main from 21 March

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card of mains exam of State Service Exam 2019 on mppsc.nic.in. Candidates, who are qualified in MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam, can download MPPSC Admit Card from the official website.

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download MPPSC State Service Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card Download Link



How to Download MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in Click on the link - ‘Admit card - State Service Mains Examination 2019 ’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Verification Code’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download MPPSC State Service Admit Card 2019

MPPSC Mains exam will be conducted from 21 March to 26 March 2021.

MPPSC State Service Exam Pattern:

There will be six paper in the exam

Subject Marks Time

General Studies 1 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 3 hours General Studies 3 300 3 hours General Studies 4 200 3 hours General Hindi 200 3 hours Hindi Essay 100 2 hours

The candidate can syllabus of the exam through the link below:

MPPSC State Service Mains Syllabus

MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam was conducted on 12 January 2020 and the result was announced on 21 December 2020. A total of 10767 candidates have been shortlisted for MPPSC SSE Main Exam.