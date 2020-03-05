MPSC AMVI Admit Card 2020 Released @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in, Check Download Link

MPSC AMVI Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. A message, “Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Preliminary Examination 2020 Halltickets Published”, is flashing on the homepage of MPSC Mahaonline Website. All candidates who have applied for MPSC AMVI Recruitment 2020 can download AMVI Admit Card from official website.

MPSC AMVI Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates will be required to login in the link by providing their User Name and Password.

MPSC AMVI Admit Card Download 2020

MPSC AMVI Admit Card Download Link 2 2020

Candidate can check all the details of MPSC AMVI Prelims Exam details such date, time and venue on their MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Admit Card 2020.

How to Download MPSC AMVI Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Login in the page by entering User Name and Password OR click on the highlighted link that shows ‘Click here to Download Hall ticket without entering Username and Password’ Download Maharashtra AMVI hall Ticket Take a print out for future use

Candidates should carry their MPSC AMVI Pre Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id proof like PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook for verification process at the examination centre.

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelims exam will be of 100 marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called for MPSC AMVI Mains Exam 2020;

MPSC is conducting the AVMI Prelims Exam for the recruitment of 240 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

