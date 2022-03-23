MPSC AMVI Result 2022 (Out) for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Post @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Maharashtra PSC has announced the result for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC AMVI Result 2022 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) posts on its official website.Candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) posts against Advt No 059/2021 can download General Merit List from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

The General Merit List for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 is available on the official website. You can download the MPSC AMVI Final Result 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC AMVI Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Advt No 059/2021 - Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 - General Merit List’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSC AMVI Result 2022. Download and save the MPSC AMVI Result 2022 for future reference.

Commission has also released the PDF of the marks obtained by the candidates for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Post against Advertisement No. 59/2021 can download their Marks/General Merit List available on the official website.

It is noted that earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had released notification for various Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) posts on its official website.

