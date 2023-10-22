MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off 2023: Check Category wise Group B Mains Minimum Qualifying Marks

MPSC Combined Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Group B mains 2022 exam for Assistant Section Officer on October 22, 2023. Aspirants who appear in this main exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to be declared successful in the exam. The MPSC Group B cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to clear the exam. The MPSC cutoff marks differ as per the category and the post.
In this article, candidates can get detailed insights into the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.
MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023
The category MPSC Group B cut-off marks are released by MPSC in order to shortlist suitable aspirants for the further process. The MPSC Group B mains exam for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) are conducted separately for all the candidates declared qualified in the MPSC Combine prelims 2022 exam.
The MPSC Group B mains exam for the 2022 cycle is scheduled for October 1, 7, 14, 22, and 29, 2023. Only those who will achieve marks higher than the MPSC Group mains cut off will be called to appear for further process. Get the complete details of the previous year's MPSC Group B cut off to review the increase/decrease in the cut-off trend, and competition level, and decide their target accordingly for the upcoming exam.
MPSC Group B Exam 2023 Highlights
Here are the key highlights of MPSC Group B recruitment below for the reference of the candidates:
|
Organisation
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
MPSC Group B 2022 Exam
|
Post
|
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims & Mains
|
MPSC Group B cut off Mains
|
Out Soon
|
Job Location
|
Maharashtra
MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks 2023
The overall difficulty level of the MPSC Group B mains exam is usually an easy to moderate level. Based on the subject-expert analysis, past trends, and difficulty level, candidates can check the MPSC Group B expected cut off marks for ASO, STI, and PSI shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
MPSC Group B Expected Cut Off marks 2023
|
Post
|
Male
|
Female
|
ASO
|
60-62
|
57-60
|
STI
|
56-59
|
52-55
|
PSI
|
50-51
|
45-48
Factors Deciding the MPSC Combined Cut Off Marks
Numerous factors play a vital in determining the cut-off marks of the MPSC Group B mains exam as it is a popular state-level competitive exam. However, the cut-off marks differ every year for every category owing to these factors. Here is the list of factors considered responsible for deciding the category-wise cut-off marks tabulated below:
- Number of Applicants
- Number of vacancies
- Difficulty level of exam
- Previous years’ cut-off trend
How to Download MPSC Group B Cut Off?
Aspirants can check the MPSC Group B cut off pdf along with the result soon after the exam is over. They must analyse MPSC Group B expected cut off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to check MPSC Group B mains cut off marks without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates” link.
Step 3: Find the MPSC Group B cutoff marks link and click on it.
Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.
MPSC Group B Previous Year Cut Off
The MPSC Group B previous year cut off marks provide insights into the past trends & competition over the last few years and help them strategise accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the MPSC Group B mains cut off 2022 for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) below.
MPSC Group B Cut Off for Assistant Section Officer
Here, we have compiled the MPSC Group B Cut off 2018 & 2019 for Assistant Section Officers for all the categories below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
MPSC Group B Cut Off Mains for ASO
|
Category
|
MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2019
|
MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2018
|
General
|
125
|
125
|
OBC
|
115
|
117
|
SC
|
103
|
105
|
ST
|
95
|
95
MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector
Check the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector for all the categories shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
MPSC Group B STI Cut Off 2020 Recommendation
|
Category
|
Sub Category
|
MPSC Group B Cut Off Marks 2020
|
OPEN
|
GENERAL
|
290.00
|
FEMALE
|
276.00
|
SPORTS
|
231.00
|
SC
|
GENERAL
|
259.00
|
FEMALE
|
255.50
|
SPORTS
|
186.50
|
ST
|
GENERAL
|
238.00
|
FEMALE
|
228.00
|
DT (A)
|
GENERAL
|
274.50
|
NT (B)
|
GENERAL
|
‐‐‐
|
NT (C)
|
GENERAL
|
285.00
|
FEMALE
|
265.00
|
NT (D)
|
GENERAL
|
‐‐‐
|
OBC
|
GENERAL
|
281.00
|
FEMALE
|
264.50
|
SPORTS
|
204.50
|
EWS
|
GENERAL
|
286.00
|
FEMALE
|
271.50
|
DIVYANG
|
Blindness or Low Vision
|
260.41
|
Hearing Impairment
|
260.50
|
Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy
|
244.50
|
ORPHAN
|
-
MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector
Here is the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector for all the categories shared below for ease of the candidates.
|
MPSC Police Sub Inspector Cut Off Mains 2021
|
Category
|
Sub Category
|
MPSC Group B Cut Off Marks 2021
|
OPEN
|
GENERAL
|
273.50
|
FEMALE
|
229.50
|
SPORTS
|
216.00
|
SC
|
GENERAL
|
201.50
|
FEMALE
|
167.50
|
SPORTS
|
110.00
|
ST
|
GENERAL
|
179.50
|
FEMALE
|
144.00
|
SPORTS
|
87.50
|
DT (A)
|
GENERAL
|
247.00
|
FEMALE
|
184.00
|
SPORTS
|
144.50
|
NT (B)
|
GENERAL
|
234.50
|
FEMALE
|
201.50
|
SBC
|
GENERAL
|
216.00
|
FEMALE
|
153.50
|
SPORTS
|
130.50
|
NT (C)
|
GENERAL
|
243.00
|
FEMALE
|
189.00
|
SPORTS
|
158.00
|
NT (D)
|
GENERAL
|
248.00
|
FEMALE
|
186.00
|
SPORTS
|
151.00
|
OBC
|
GENERAL
|
249.50
|
FEMALE
|
196.50
|
SPORTS
|
159.00
|
EWS
|
GENERAL
|
263.50
|
FEMALE
|
213.50
|
SPORTS
|
191.00
|
ORPHAN
|
178.50