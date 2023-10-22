MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off 2023: Check Category wise Group B Mains Minimum Qualifying Marks

MPSC Combined Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will release the MPSC Group B cut off for the 2022 cycle in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared successful in the mains exam

MPSC Combined Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Group B mains 2022 exam for Assistant Section Officer on October 22, 2023. Aspirants who appear in this main exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to be declared successful in the exam. The MPSC Group B cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to clear the exam. The MPSC cutoff marks differ as per the category and the post.

In this article, candidates can get detailed insights into the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023

The category MPSC Group B cut-off marks are released by MPSC in order to shortlist suitable aspirants for the further process. The MPSC Group B mains exam for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) are conducted separately for all the candidates declared qualified in the MPSC Combine prelims 2022 exam.

The MPSC Group B mains exam for the 2022 cycle is scheduled for October 1, 7, 14, 22, and 29, 2023. Only those who will achieve marks higher than the MPSC Group mains cut off will be called to appear for further process. Get the complete details of the previous year's MPSC Group B cut off to review the increase/decrease in the cut-off trend, and competition level, and decide their target accordingly for the upcoming exam.

MPSC Group B Exam 2023 Highlights

Here are the key highlights of MPSC Group B recruitment below for the reference of the candidates:

Organisation Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exam Name MPSC Group B 2022 Exam Post State Tax Inspector (STI)

Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B

Police Sub Inspector (PSI)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims & Mains MPSC Group B cut off Mains Out Soon Job Location Maharashtra

MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks 2023

The overall difficulty level of the MPSC Group B mains exam is usually an easy to moderate level. Based on the subject-expert analysis, past trends, and difficulty level, candidates can check the MPSC Group B expected cut off marks for ASO, STI, and PSI shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B Expected Cut Off marks 2023 Post Male Female ASO 60-62 57-60 STI 56-59 52-55 PSI 50-51 45-48

Factors Deciding the MPSC Combined Cut Off Marks

Numerous factors play a vital in determining the cut-off marks of the MPSC Group B mains exam as it is a popular state-level competitive exam. However, the cut-off marks differ every year for every category owing to these factors. Here is the list of factors considered responsible for deciding the category-wise cut-off marks tabulated below:

Number of Applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Previous years’ cut-off trend

How to Download MPSC Group B Cut Off?

Aspirants can check the MPSC Group B cut off pdf along with the result soon after the exam is over. They must analyse MPSC Group B expected cut off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to check MPSC Group B mains cut off marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates” link.

Step 3: Find the MPSC Group B cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

MPSC Group B Previous Year Cut Off

The MPSC Group B previous year cut off marks provide insights into the past trends & competition over the last few years and help them strategise accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the MPSC Group B mains cut off 2022 for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) below.

MPSC Group B Cut Off for Assistant Section Officer

Here, we have compiled the MPSC Group B Cut off 2018 & 2019 for Assistant Section Officers for all the categories below for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B Cut Off Mains for ASO Category MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2019 MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2018 General 125 125 OBC 115 117 SC 103 105 ST 95 95

MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector

Check the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector for all the categories shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B STI Cut Off 2020 Recommendation Category Sub Category MPSC Group B Cut Off Marks 2020 OPEN GENERAL 290.00 FEMALE 276.00 SPORTS 231.00 SC GENERAL 259.00 FEMALE 255.50 SPORTS 186.50 ST GENERAL 238.00 FEMALE 228.00 DT (A) GENERAL 274.50 NT (B) GENERAL ‐‐‐ NT (C) GENERAL 285.00 FEMALE 265.00 NT (D) GENERAL ‐‐‐ OBC GENERAL 281.00 FEMALE 264.50 SPORTS 204.50 EWS GENERAL 286.00 FEMALE 271.50 DIVYANG Blindness or Low Vision 260.41 Hearing Impairment 260.50 Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy 244.50 ORPHAN -

MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector

Here is the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector for all the categories shared below for ease of the candidates.