MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off 2023: Check Category wise Group B Mains Minimum Qualifying Marks

MPSC Combined Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will release the  MPSC Group B cut off for the 2022 cycle in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared successful in the mains exam

MPSC Combined Cut Off 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Group B mains 2022 exam for Assistant Section Officer on October 22, 2023.  Aspirants who appear in this main exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to be declared successful in the exam. The MPSC Group B cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to clear the exam. The MPSC cutoff marks differ as per the category and the post.

 

In this article, candidates can get detailed insights into the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

MPSC Combine Cut Off 2023

The category MPSC Group B cut-off marks are released by MPSC in order to shortlist suitable aspirants for the further process. The MPSC Group B mains exam for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) are conducted separately for all the candidates declared qualified in the MPSC Combine prelims 2022 exam.

The MPSC Group B mains exam for the 2022 cycle is scheduled for October 1, 7, 14, 22, and 29, 2023. Only those who will achieve marks higher than the MPSC Group mains cut off will be called to appear for further process. Get the complete details of the previous year's MPSC Group B cut off to review the increase/decrease in the cut-off trend, and competition level, and decide their target accordingly for the upcoming exam.

MPSC Group B Exam 2023 Highlights

Here are the key highlights of MPSC Group B recruitment below for the reference of the candidates:

Organisation

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Exam Name

MPSC Group B 2022 Exam

Post
  • State Tax Inspector (STI)
  • Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B
  • Police Sub Inspector (PSI)
  • Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

MPSC Group B cut off Mains

Out Soon

Job Location

Maharashtra

MPSC Combine Expected Cut Off Marks 2023

The overall difficulty level of the MPSC Group B mains exam is usually an easy to moderate level. Based on the subject-expert analysis, past trends, and difficulty level, candidates can check the MPSC Group B expected cut off marks for ASO, STI, and PSI shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B Expected Cut Off marks 2023

Post

Male

Female

ASO

60-62

57-60

STI

56-59

52-55

PSI

50-51

45-48

Factors Deciding the MPSC Combined Cut Off Marks

Numerous factors play a vital in determining the cut-off marks of the MPSC Group B mains exam as it is a popular state-level competitive exam. However, the cut-off marks differ every year for every category owing to these factors. Here is the list of factors considered responsible for deciding the category-wise cut-off marks tabulated below: 

  • Number of Applicants
  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of exam
  • Previous years’ cut-off trend

How to Download MPSC Group B Cut Off?

Aspirants can check the MPSC Group B cut off pdf along with the result soon after the exam is over. They must analyse MPSC Group B expected cut off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to check MPSC Group B mains cut off marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates” link.

Step 3: Find the MPSC Group B cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

MPSC Group B Previous Year Cut Off

The MPSC Group B previous year cut off marks provide insights into the past trends & competition over the last few years and help them strategise accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the MPSC Group B mains cut off 2022 for State Tax Inspector (STI), Sub Registrar or Inspector of Stamps Group B, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) below.

MPSC Group B Cut Off for Assistant Section Officer

Here, we have compiled the MPSC Group B Cut off 2018 & 2019 for Assistant Section Officers for all the categories below for the ease of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B Cut Off Mains for ASO

Category

MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2019

MPSC Group B Mains Cut Off 2018

General

125

125

OBC

115

117

SC

103

105

ST

95

95

MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector

Check the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2020 for State Tax Inspector for all the categories shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

MPSC Group B STI Cut Off 2020 Recommendation

Category

Sub Category

MPSC Group B Cut Off Marks 2020

OPEN

GENERAL

290.00

FEMALE

276.00

SPORTS

231.00

SC

GENERAL

259.00

FEMALE

255.50

SPORTS

186.50

ST

GENERAL

238.00

FEMALE

228.00

DT (A)

GENERAL

274.50

NT (B)

GENERAL

‐‐‐

NT (C)

GENERAL

285.00

FEMALE

265.00

NT (D)

GENERAL

‐‐‐

OBC

GENERAL

281.00

FEMALE

264.50

SPORTS

204.50

EWS

GENERAL

286.00

FEMALE

271.50

DIVYANG

Blindness or Low Vision

260.41

Hearing Impairment

260.50

Locomotor disability or Cerebral palsy

244.50

ORPHAN

-

MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector

Here is the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2021 for Police Sub Inspector for all the categories shared below for ease of the candidates.

MPSC Police Sub Inspector Cut Off Mains 2021

Category

Sub Category

MPSC Group B Cut Off Marks 2021

OPEN

GENERAL

273.50

FEMALE

229.50

SPORTS

216.00

SC

GENERAL

201.50

FEMALE

167.50

SPORTS

110.00

ST

GENERAL

179.50

FEMALE

144.00

SPORTS

87.50

DT (A)

GENERAL

247.00

FEMALE

184.00

SPORTS

144.50

NT (B)

GENERAL

234.50

FEMALE

201.50

SBC

GENERAL

216.00

FEMALE

153.50

SPORTS

130.50

NT (C)

GENERAL

243.00

FEMALE

189.00

SPORTS

158.00

NT (D)

GENERAL

248.00

FEMALE

186.00

SPORTS

151.00

OBC

GENERAL

249.50

FEMALE

196.50

SPORTS

159.00

EWS

GENERAL

263.50

FEMALE

213.50

SPORTS

191.00

ORPHAN

178.50

FAQ

What is MPSC Group B Cut Off?

MPSC Group B Cut Off marks are the minimum marks to be achieved by all the aspirants to ace the mains exam. The MPSC cut marks are released for all the posts and categories.

How to check the MPSC Group B Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the MPSC Group B cut off on the official website of MPSC or click on the direct link. The direct link to access the MPSC cut-off will be active on this page soon after it is announced officially. However, they can also check MPSC Group B expected & previous year's cut-off marks on this page.

What factors decide the MPSC Group B cutoff?

Numerous factors such as the number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level, and previous cut-off trends determine the MPSC Group B mains cut off.

Is the cut-off in the MPSC Group B mains exam different for every category?

Yes. The MPSC cut off differs as per the category and post. Candidates who achieve marks more than or equal to the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for further process.
