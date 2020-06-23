MPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2019-20 Released @mpsc.gov.in, Download MPSC Electrical Engineering Service Exam Result, Cut-Off

MPSC Engineering Services Exam Result 2019-20: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)has announced the result of the mains exam for Engineering Engineering Service 2020 for Electrical Discipline on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in MPSC Engineering Service Exam can download MPSC Engineering Exam Mains Result from official website www.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Engineering Service Result Link is also given below. A total of 55 candidates are qualified in MPSC Electrical Engineering Exam 2019-20. The candidates can also download MPSC Electrical Engineering Service Result and check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates through the link:

MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result Download

MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result Notice

MPSC Engineering Service Cut-off for Electrical Engineering Discipline:

Open

General - 266

SC

General - 206

Female - 200

ST

General - 156

NT(B)

General - 202

OBC

General -240

Female - 208

SEBC

General - 230

Female - 172

EWS

General - 240

Female - 140

Divyang

Hearing Impairment - 76

Locomotor Disability Or Cerebral Palsy - 138

The result for other posts such as Assistant Executive Engineer Architecture, Assistant Engineer Architectural, Assistant Executive Engineer Civil, Group-A, Assistant Engineer Electrical etc.shall also be released on MPSC official website.

How to Download MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result ?

Go to official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination 2019 - Result of Written Examination’ available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page

A pdf file will open, check the roll numbers of qualified candidates in MPSC Mains Exam

Download MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result 2019

Save the copy of the MPSC Engineering Service Mains Result PDF file for the future reference.

MPSC Engineering Service Exam was held on 24 November 2019. A total of 1161 vacancies were notified for Assistant Executive Engineer,Assistant Engineer, Sub-Divisional Water Conservation Officers and Water Conservation Officers.