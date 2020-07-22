MPSC Group C Mains Result 2020 Released @mpsc.gov.in, Check Maharashtra Group C Final Result Link Here

MPSC Group C Mains Result 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final result of MPSC Group C Exam 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Exam – Tax Asst, Clerk Typist & Excise Sub Inspector of Advt No. 14, 15 & 16/2019 can check the result on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

Recently, the commission has released the final result of Tax Assistant on its website. Candidates appeared in the MPSC Tax Assistant Exam 2020 can check the result on the official website. Earlier, the commission had announced Clerk Typist & Excise Sub Inspector Result 2020. Candidates appeared in the aforesaid exams can check Paper Wise MPSC Group C Result 2020 Direct Download Link Here.

The commission had conducted the MPSC Combined Paper I Exam on 6th October 2019, Clerk-Typist (Paper-II) Exam on 13th October 2019, Sub Inspector Exam on 20th October 2019 and Tax Assistant on 3 November 2019. The candidates can check the result now on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

Click on the MPSC Group C Mains Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Click on the paper you appeared for.i.e.Combined Paper I Exam, Clerk-Typist (Paper-II) Exam, Sub Inspector Exam, Tax Assistant Exam 2019.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can Download MPSC Group C Mains Result 2020 PDF for future reference.

This recruitment exam was to held to recruit 338 vacancies for the post of Group C Services (Secondary Inspector, State Excise, Tax Assistant, Clerk Typist – Marathi, English) Exam. For which, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates can download the final result in the provided link below.

Result Notice

Download MPSC Group C Mains 2020 Result for Tax Assistant Post

Download MPSC Group C Mains 2020 Result for Sub Inspector, State Excise Posts

Download MPSC Group C Mains 2020 Result for Clerk Typist Post