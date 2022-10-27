MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 (Out) at mpsc.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card of the Maharashtra Group C Services Prelims Exam 2022 on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link here.

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website. Commission will conduct the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination on 05 November 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the various Group C Posts against Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-mpsconline.gov.in.

You will have to produce the Admit Card to appear for Maharashtra Group C Services Pre Examination scheduled on 05 November 2022. You can download the

MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Check the Direct Link To Download: MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022



In a bid to download the MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the home page.

Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination against Advt No 077/2022 on 05 November 2022. Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website and you can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Card 2022