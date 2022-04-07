MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 (Released) @mpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Apr 13

Maharashtra PSC has released the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objections.

MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. Commission has conducted the Prelims Exam for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Services-2021 on 03 April 2022.

All those candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination against Advt. No. 269/2021 can download the first answer key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

You can download the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link Advt. No. 269/2021 Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 - First Answer Key’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021. Download and save the same for future reference.

Candidates appeared in the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the first answer released by the Commission. Objections can be raised in online mode only on or before 13 April 2022 with following the guidelines available on the official notifications.

You can download directly the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the link given below.