MPSC Prelims 2020 Result Announced on mpsc.gov.in, 3214 Qualified, Check Cut Off & Direct Link Here

MPSC Prelims 2020 Result has been announced by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on mpsc.gov.in. Check Result PDF Download Link, Cut Off Marks and other important updates here.

MPSC Prelims 2020 Result: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the prelims result of State Services Prelims Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 19/2019 on its website. All those who appeared in the MPSC Prelims 2020 Exam can download their result through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The candidates can download MPSC Prelims 2020 Result by following the steps given below. According to the result, a total of 3214 candidates have been successfully qualified for the mains exam. The date and timing for the exam would be announced by the commission in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The Roll Number Wise MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result is given below. Candidates can check their results through name or roll number. In Prelims Exam, approx 2.5 candidates have applied for MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Exam which was scheduled to be held on 11 March 2021.

The commission has already uploaded the cut off marks. The cut off for the general category stands at 203.50 while for SC category 194.24, for ST 173.50, for OBC/EWS 203.50, for Divyang 185.44 and for Orphan 71.25 marks. The highest number of candidates selected is from the Ahmedabad Region. The result has been announced on the basis of the answer key released on 6 August 2021. The candidates can download Roll Number Wise MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download Roll Number Wise MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Advt.No.19/2019 State Services Preliminary Examination 2020-Result’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened containing roll numbers and the names of selected candidates. Download MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPSC State Services Prelims 2020 Result