MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 Out For Sub-Inspector/State Excise Posts@mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Call Letter download link for the post of Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of MPPSC-mpsc.gov.in.
However the Call Letter for Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: MPSC SI Call Letter 2023
It is noted that Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise is scheduled on 25 February 2023 (Saturday). Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts against Advt No 114/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website.
To download the MPSC SI Mains Call Letter 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Maharashtra Group C Services Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Details
|Event
|Details
|Name Of Posts
|Sub-Inspector, State Excise
|Name of Exam
|Group C Services
|Advt No
|114/2022
|Date of Exam
|25 February 2023
|Admit Card Status
|Out
You can download the MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process To Download: MPSC SI Mains Call Letter 2023
- Visit the official website of MPSC-http://mpsconline.gov.in
- Go to the Latest Updates Section on the home page.
- Click on the notification that reads ‘Advt No 114/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise - Announcement regarding Admission Certificate’ flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of MPSC SI Mains Call Letter 2023 Notice in a new window.
- Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page-http://mpsconline.gov.in
- Download MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 and save it for future reference.