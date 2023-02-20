MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 Out For Sub-Inspector/State Excise Posts@mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the Call Letter download link for the post of Sub-Inspector on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Call Letter download link for the post of Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of MPPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

However the Call Letter for Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC SI Call Letter 2023





It is noted that Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise is scheduled on 25 February 2023 (Saturday). Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for Paper 2 Sub-Inspector, State Excise posts against Advt No 114/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website.

To download the MPSC SI Mains Call Letter 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Maharashtra Group C Services Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Details

Event Details Name Of Posts Sub-Inspector, State Excise Name of Exam Group C Services Advt No 114/2022 Date of Exam 25 February 2023 Admit Card Status Out







You can download the MPSC SI Call Letter 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: MPSC SI Mains Call Letter 2023