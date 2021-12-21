MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 Out @mpsconline.gov.in: Download Here, Exam on 2 Jan 2022

MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on mpsconline.gov.in. Check Details Here.

MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of State Service Prelims Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held on 02 January 2022 on mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who going to attend MPSC Rajya Sabha Exam 2021-22 can download MPSC Admit Card by login ionto MPSC Online official website (mpsconline.gov.in).

MPSC State Service Admit Card Login Link is available below in this article. The candidates can also download MPSC Rajya Sewa Pariskha Admit Card through the prescribed link.

How to Download MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MP Online - mpsconline.gov.in

Click on 'Login' Tab given at the right corner of the homepage

Enter your details such as Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and Password

Download MPSC Hall Ticket

Take a print out for future use

MPSC State Service Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - There will be 100 questions on General Awareness.

Marks - The total marks of the exam are 100. Each question will be of 1 Mark.

Time - Candidates will be given 1 hour or 60 minutes given to complete the test.

There will be no negative marking in the prelims exam.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for MPSC State Service Mains Exam which will be of 200 Marks.

MPSC State Service Recruitment Notification was published for fiiling up 290 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police (Unarmed), Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounts Service, Deputy Director of Industry, Assistant Labor Commissioner, Deputy Education Officer, Room Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Support Group Development Officer, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society, Deputy Superintendent Land Records, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Commissioner, Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Guidance Officer, and Government Workers Officer.

