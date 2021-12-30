MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card to release on this date, Details here

MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card will be released on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) official website. Check Admit Card Date, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

MPSC State Service Prelims 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the exam for recruitment to the various posts through MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam. The candidates who applied for MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 Exam will be able to check all the details related to the exam on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

The exam was scheduled to be held on 2 January 2022 across the state. The commission had already released the admit cards on December 22, 2021. As per the new update, the commission will release a new exam date and new admit cards in the due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates are advised to follow the below steps to download MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card.

How to Download MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 New Admit Card - to active soon

This drive is being done to recruit 290 vacancies of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state.

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam Pattern

The MPSC State Service Prelims Exam will be of 100 questions on General Awareness for 100 marks. Each question will be of 1 Mark. The candidates will be given 1 hour or 60 minutes given to complete the test. There will be no negative marking in the prelims exam. Candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the MPSC State Service Mains Exam which will be of 200 Marks.